CDC, Mayor De Blasio suggests that New York’s outdoor mask requirements could soon be relaxed





Staten Island, NY-The more people you get vaccinated, the more likely you are to be able to take off your mask in a public outdoor space. Recently, health experts and government officials have discussed the possibility of relaxing the requirements for outdoor masks. New studies show that the risk of viral infection is significantly lower in such environments. by New research Listed in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, less than 10% of all coronavirus infections occur outdoors, and the virus is 19 times more likely to spread indoors. In response to new discoveries, especially as the number of Americans vaccinated increases, health professionals and government officials are calling for revisions to existing guidance on the use of outdoor masks. During ~ Thursday interviewDr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said authorities would consider revising existing guidance. “We consider outdoor masking questions, but also in the context of the fact that there are still people dying on COVID-19,” Walensky said. The existing CDC guidance on the use of outdoor masks is ambiguous in the first place. In other words, we welcome additional explanations about when residents wear masks outdoors. “You may not need a mask when you are away from others or with your family. However, in some areas, masks are required in public. Check the rules of your area (city, county, state, etc.) as it may happen. In addition, according to the CDC guidance, make sure that the federal mask obligations apply wherever you go. please. Mayor Bill de Blasio was also asked on Thursday about the requirements for outdoor masks, stating that the city’s plan is to maintain existing guidance for the next two months before reassessing. “We want to keep the line until June, so we’ll keep the mask on and do everything we need,” said De Blasio. “Then you will be able to re-evaluate.” In New York, residents are currently in public and should wear a mask whenever they are unable to maintain a social distance of 6 feet between themselves and others. This applies to both indoor and outdoor public settings. The mayor also helps New Yorkers, who are trying to lift masks, social distance, and other coronavirus-related restrictions, get vaccinated and encourage others to do the same. said. “One of the things we can say to people is to go vaccinated if you want to get rid of masks, get rid of social distances, get rid of restrictions,” said the mayor. To date, more than 3.2 million New York City residents, nearly 50% of the adult population, have been vaccinated with at least one coronavirus vaccine, according to city data.

