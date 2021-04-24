Palm Beach County Authorities Ready to Release J & J Vaccine Stockpile

Thousands Coronavirus vaccine Refrigerators across Florida could be pushed into people’s arms after Friday’s Federal Advisory Committee agreed that vaccination could be resumed with a warning that it could cause blood clots.

The final decision is up to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warensky, but local physicians have celebrated the Advisory Board’s recommendation to reapprove the use of the one-shot vaccine.

Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the National Health Department in Palm Beach County, said the 3,170 one-shot vaccines she was forced to refrigerate would benefit efforts to reach poorly serviced communities. I said it would be.

In anticipation of the Commission’s recommendations, the state has begun to develop preliminary plans to redistribute vaccines at four federal vaccination sites, including one in Miami.

“Currently, J & J vaccines are stored at the nearest county health department and can be quickly shipped to the vaccination site,” a spokeswoman for the Florida Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

The state will also resume their use at so-called pop-up vaccination clinics, allowing them to reach minority groups, agricultural workers, the working poor, and other people who have not taken shots from retail pharmacies or other sources. ..

After a suspension was recommended on April 13, the state began using two shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at clinics and four vaccination sites that can inoculate 3,000 people daily.

Dr. Kitongakiminyo, an infectious disease specialist at Boynton Beach, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory board had adequately assessed the risks and benefits of the vaccine.

More Women Reveal Blood Clots

During the all-day meeting, it was revealed that nine more women suffered from severe blood clots and two more died. It was previously reported that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed blood clots and one died.

However, Kiminho pointed out that more than 8 million people had been vaccinated with the J & J vaccine before it was temporarily shelved.

“We need to continue to measure this rare risk and the effectiveness of the vaccine. The complications of COVID infection are more common and can be debilitating.”

Dr. Larry Bush, an infectious disease specialist who is the lead investigator in both the J & J and AstraZeneca vaccine trials, said it was important to get the J & J vaccine back.

“We need to increase the number of people who get vaccinated, and we need to make sure they are delivered to vaccinated areas,” he said.

One-shot vaccines are more convenient for people because they don’t have to come back for a second shot. He said it was easy to handle.

J & J vaccine can be stored in a general refrigerator

J & J can be stored in a regular refrigerator, but Pfizer vaccines should be stored at very low temperatures.

The Moderna vaccine, which must also be stored at low temperatures, comes in vials containing 10 shots. According to Bush, this is inconvenient for clinics and small clinics that have not vaccinated large numbers of people.

He likened the Commission’s recommendations to those made in Europe after a small number of people developed a blood clot after receiving a one-shot AstraZeneca vaccine.

After a short pause, it was re-approved for use with a warning that certain groups should consider other alternatives.

President Bush said he hopes Valensky will follow the Commission’s recommendations. “She is an infectious disease expert,” he said. “She understands this.”

The question is whether people are afraid of the J & J vaccine, which has a cloud of potentially deadly side effects.

In a national poll conducted by the de Beaumont Foundation, 76% of those surveyed said that reports of blood clots did not reduce their chances of getting the J & J vaccine. According to a study conducted by a Maryland-based health policy nonprofit, 87% of people already vaccinated say they “definitely” make the same decision.

President Bush said similar results were obtained in his own informal polls. Having both the modelna vaccine and the J & J vaccine at hand, he offered the patient the option of receiving the modelna vaccine after the suspension.

“I think 90% said,’No, I want to wait for J & J to resume,'” he said.

J & J Trial Participants Support Panel Decisions

West Palm Beach lawyer Greg Rahman, who is participating in the J & J vaccine trial, said the committee had made the right decision.

“If there is a problem or concern, people should be warned about it,” he said.

Still, the vaccination rate has plummeted, and he wonders if he should stop vaccination.

He said that drugs that people take daily without thinking about it carry greater potential risks.

“I’m worried that the people I’m meeting may not understand it because I think it’s not well-studied or because I’m in favor of the right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory,” he said.

As a study participant, he can prove that the vaccine has been studied and a review is underway.

After taking the first shot in January, researchers received a booster when they collected the data to determine the duration of protection and whether a second shot was needed.

“I got two shots,” he said. “My wife says I’m super vaccinated.”

Still, he continued to wear masks while meeting clients in his office, and he said that outside contact with his direct family and colleagues was limited.

Over the last few weeks, one in six people in his office suite has been diagnosed with COVID-19, highlighting the real risks that still exist. He said one of his clients had recovered from his illness long ago, but is still experiencing ongoing effects.

He said that the sooner people are vaccinated, the faster their lives can return to normal.

More than 5,000 new COVID case days

The recommendation to restart the J & J vaccine was due to the state’s continued record of over 5,000 new cases per day.

On Friday, an additional 5,464 new cases were reported across the state, bringing the total for the two weeks to 84,695. This is about 6,000 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 than in the last two weeks.

Palm Beach County recorded 319 new cases. This is below the daily average of 384 reported in the last two weeks.

The daily positive rate, which indicates the prevalence of the virus and the risk of infection, dropped slightly on Friday.

In the county, it fell to 5.32%, the lowest level since April 1st, close to the 5% required by public health authorities.

Still, health experts say that the rate must consistently remain below 5% before controlling the spread of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, the county average was 6.48% and the state-wide average was 7.17%.

The death toll remains low. An additional 65 deaths were reported throughout the state, including two in the county.

This is far from January, when an average of 164 deaths were reported daily in Florida and nine in the county.

