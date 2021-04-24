Studies show that many mild Covids get a new illness after a few months.





Most adults who test positive for the virus that causes Covid-19 do not need hospital treatment, but are more likely to seek medical care the following month. Two-thirds of people seeking care get a new health diagnosis A new research report they didn’t have before. The study, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and researchers at Kaiser Permanente, involved approximately 3,171 members of the Kaiser Permanente Integrative Medicine System in Georgia. More than half were black. The message to patients is that even people with only mild Covid-19 “may develop new or persistent symptoms months after the initial diagnosis,” said infectious disease specialist Alfonso C. Dr. Hernandez-Romieu said. CDC was the lead author of the study. “And it’s important to make sure people go to their clinicians,” he said to express their concerns. “Acknowledge that clinicians may have these long-term effects, verify patients, treat them sympathetically, and really make sure they are trying to help them in the best possible way. That is just as important, “he added.

Clinicians need to monitor patients for potentially very serious Covid-19-related complications such as blood clots, he said. The study did not compare patients who were positive for coronavirus with those who were not, so the authors found that more people who recovered from mild Covid-19 cases than those who had never been infected with the virus. I couldn’t determine if I had seen my doctor. .. However, two-thirds of patients with mild illness seek medical care one to six months after the diagnosis of Covid-19, and about two-thirds of patients seeking treatment are in a completely new state. It turned out to be. New diagnoses include cough, shortness of breath, abnormal heart rate, chest and sore throat, and malaise, “these are likely to represent ongoing Covid-19 symptoms,” the study said. I will. Adults, women, and people with underlying health conditions were more likely to seek medical care. Black adults were also slightly more likely to seek care than others. But overall, the authors said the number of visits declined over time. The potential for long-term complications, even after the course of mild illness, underscores the need for precautionary measures and vaccination, Dr. Hernandez Romiu said.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about the post-covid condition,” he said. “The majority of people do not get severely infected with Covid or are admitted to the hospital, but the potential for long-term health effects is very important.”

