Pfizer and Modana COVID-19 vaccine looks safe for pregnant people: Coronavirus updateExBulletin

Jessica Christian / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “recommends pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” citing new research on the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Did.

Early clinical trials of double-dose shots did not include pregnant individuals, limiting data and Sense of uncertainty For many.

According to a new study by the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech appears to be safe for pregnant people.

Preliminary survey results Published this week New England Journal of Medicine We evaluated data from more than 35,000 pregnant individuals who received the mRNA vaccine and found no obvious safety concerns.

“Importantly, no safety concerns, or baby safety concerns, were observed for people vaccinated in the third semester,” Walensky said on Friday. briefing.. “Therefore, the CDC recommends that pregnant people be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The· CDC, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology And American Academy of Pediatrics As the study pointed out, there are all that have previously issued guidance that “indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant people.”

Researchers examined data from December 14 to February 28 from three federal databases and registries where vaccinated people across the country could report side effects and provide information on their health. ..

Pregnant people reported injection site pain more often than non-pregnant people, but had fewer follow-up symptoms such as headache, chills, myalgia, and fever.

Researchers said the rates of preterm birth and miscarriage in vaccinated people who completed their pregnancy during the study period were similar to those in the average pregnant person.

“Preliminary findings did not show a clear safety signal among pregnant women vaccinated with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine,” they wrote. “But longer-term follow-up, including follow-up for a large number of women vaccinated early in pregnancy, is needed to signal the outcomes of mothers, pregnancies, and babies.”

The study did not examine the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was first approved for use in the United States in late February.

Another published study last month Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been found to be safe and effective for pregnant and lactating individuals and may even have some protection for babies. As in this week’s study, we found that pregnant people are at higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 than those who are not, but overall they remain low.

Walensky of the CDC acknowledged that the decision to vaccinate during pregnancy was “very personal” and encouraged those considering talking to a doctor or primary care provider.

She also emphasized what she said as the latest victory and concern in the country’s efforts to vaccinate to get out of the pandemic.

The 7-day average of newly reported cases decreased by 10%, with the latest figures showing 62,500 cases per day. Although the number of deaths confirmed daily is declining, it is still around 690 per day.

As of Friday, what Valensky called “the reason for celebrating,” more than 65% of the US population over the age of 65 was fully vaccinated. However, she also cautioned that county-level data reveal an “unstable gap” in the pace of vaccination.

Some counties immunize more than 65% of the elderly population, while others remain less than 50%.

“Because the virus is opportunistic, areas with the lowest vaccination rates could be the next place for the virus to attack, and with adequate protection of the oldest population, more deaths will occur. It could come out, “warensky warned. “So there are many reasons to celebrate, but now we can do more to protect people. In fact, we need to.”

According to the report, almost 27% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated as of Friday. NPR Vaccine Tracker..