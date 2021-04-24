Disneyland Mass Vaccination Site Closed Next Week-Orange County Register





Disneyland Super POD, one of Orange County’s first and largest COVID-19 vaccination centers, will be closed on Friday, April 30th. Announced by OC Healthcare Agency. The Super POD (Dispens Point), built in one of Disneyland’s parking lots, will be closed to “strengthen operations”, focusing on Super PODs run by other counties, officials said on April 23. Said in a news release on Friday. Recently it was a drive-through. “We will never leave. We balance the changing needs of qualified patients with staff and vaccine allocations to meet them as much as possible,” said Healthcare Agency Director and Director. County Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau said. statement. According to health agencies, the Disneyland site receives about 221,000 doses, or about 10% of the 2.3 million shots taken in Orange County so far. The county-run Super POD continues to operate at the Anaheim Convention Center, Soka University in Aliso Viejo, and OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. Last month, officials said the POD offered only a second dose appointment “for the convenience of those who received the first dose at the site,” prior to the planned closure of the site. Disneyland Super POD Opened on January 13 As a walk-up vaccination site, mainly for eligible seniors in the early stages of vaccination campaigns.Center Closed for several days in early March Converted to drive-through, providing only in-car vaccinations. Chau describes the role of the county government as a mass vaccinated person Will shift in the near future Traditional healthcare systems and other sources are now starting to deliver vaccines at a faster and more reliable pace. Located in one of the resort’s staff parking lots, Disneyland Super POD will close on the same day as Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Scheduled to resume with limited capacity..

