In the global shortage of COVID vaccines, some veterinarians are injecting dog medicine into people





Faced with a global shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in poor countries, some Chilean residents have sought to create immunity to the virus by injecting dog medicine. The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing worldwide, with 5.6 million new COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week. Cases are skyrocketing, especially in Brazil, India, Iran, Peru and Turkey. However, according to Tedros Adhanom Gebreisas, Executive Director of the World Health Organization, one in four people in developed countries is vaccinated, while only one in 500 in poor countries is vaccinated. As of April 23, the United States still reports about 60,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. However, unlike other countries such as the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and South Korea, poor countries cannot produce their own doses domestically. Therefore, they need to secure them in the international market. It has proven difficult for several reasons. According to WLRN, some countries have tried to buy cheap vaccines like Russia’s Sputnik and China’s Coronabag, but producers can’t keep up with demand. President Joe Biden So far, it has refused to ship US vaccine stockpiles abroad. Biden said he wanted to ensure that Americans were vaccinated before shipping doses to other countries. Nevertheless, Biden has made the United States the largest funder of COVAX. This is a global initiative to provide vaccines to poor countries. Despite Biden’s investment, COVAX stockpiles have recently suffered from three problems. Best of all, there aren’t enough vaccines available. Second, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, India recently agreed to a pledge to donate domestically produced Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to one-third of COVAX’s vaccine reserves. Did. Third, there is a global shortage of 2,000 liter bags for culturing vaccine cells. Pfizer, Moderna and UK-based Novavax vaccine. Bag producers have told some pharmaceutical companies that global demand is outpacing production and they may wait up to 12 months for new supplies. Parents report. As a result, according to UNICEF data, COVAX approved less than 2 million COVAX doses for shipment to 92 developing countries in the first two weeks of April. Los Angeles Times report. Last week, the agency behind COVAX celebrated delivering 38 million vaccines to more than 100 countries. But Brooke Baker, a vaccine expert at Northeastern University, called the celebration “a deaf person with tone” because it serves only 19 million people, or 0.25 percent of the world’s population. Vaccine deployment is better in Chile than in poorer countries. According to NPR journalist Tim Padgett, the country administers approximately 13 doses for every 100 residents. However, on Tuesday, two Chilean veterinarians confirmed to government health officials that up to 100 people had been vaccinated with Óctuple, a drug used to boost the dog’s immune system against eight illnesses. One veterinarian, Maria Munoz, claimed to have given the drug only to herself, her family and employees. Another veterinarian, Carlos Prado, said they only gave themselves medicine. They did so when vaccination was not available, the Associated Press reported. Óctuple does not immunize dogs with COVID-19, and no studies have shown that animal drugs can immunize humans with the coronavirus. Óctuple contains a living viral culture that can make the recipient sick, but is not said to have experienced the illness. Nonetheless, government health officials have fined Munoz 10 million pesos ($ 10,300) and Pard 9 million pesos (about $ 9,200). Newsweek Contacted WHO For comments.

