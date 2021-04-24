After a case of Equid Alphaherpes, the state quarantines New Jersey assets





The· New Jersey Agriculture Department On Friday, two horses said they had quarantined Morris County property after developing a highly infectious horse. Equid alphaherpes myelodysphalopathyShows the first reported cases of the rapidly spreading virus state this year. Horses — 17 and 20 year old Quarter Horse gelding — showed clinical Signs of illness April 18th, according to state officials. The horse was treated and reported to be improving. “The ministry has taken swift action to prevent the disease from spreading to other horses by enacting quarantines that prevent horses from moving in and out of the facility and take precautions to contain the virus,” said the New Jersey Secretary. I took it. ” Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher said in a statement. The Department of Agriculture did not reveal the specific location of the infected horse. The department spokesman did not immediately return a message on Friday. “Other horses on the premises are being quarantined because they are monitoring the disease by measuring the temperature of all quarantined horses twice a day,” the agency said in a statement. “NJDA is tracking and notifying the appropriate parties regarding recent horse movements.” The· Equid alphaherpes virusAccording to authorities, called EHV-1, spreads rapidly among horses and can cause respiratory problems, even more in young horses, causing spontaneous abortion in pregnant mares and viral nerves. The mold can kill the horse. Signs of the virus include respiratory illness, fever, runny nose, depression, cough, loss of appetite, and / or lymphadenopathy. According to the agricultural sector, horses infected with viral nerve strains often exhibit mild incoordination, posterior weakness / paralysis, loss of bladder and tail function, and loss of sensation to the posterior skin. According to state officials, the virus spreads easily through “direct contact” with the infected substance. It stays in the environment for a long time and can be killed with hand soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizer and sunlight. Officials said the virus does not infect humans or other livestock, with the exception of llamas and alpaca. “Clinical signs of infection with the neurological form of EHV-1 (EHM) are common to many other diseases, so concerned owners should consult a veterinarian before taking action.” Said the agricultural sector. “EHM is a disease reported in New Jersey. If the owner has a horse showing neurological signs or is suspected of having horse herpes, he will be instructed to contact a veterinarian immediately. . “ For more information on virus testing, please visit: www.jerseyvetlab.nj.gov.. Our journalism needs your support.Please Subscribe today To NJ.com.. Noah Cohen May reach [email protected]..

