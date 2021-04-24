Ontario has detected 36 cases of the first COVID-19 variant identified in India within the “past few days”

A public health agency in Ontario said on Friday that it had detected 36 cases of the first B1617 mutant identified in India.

According to the Public Health Ontario, 6 cases were detected through a genomics surveillance program and are associated with overseas travel. The other 30 cases were detected through the COVID-19 Airport and Border Screening Program in Ontario and tested at Winnipeg’s National Institute of Microbiology.

“All of these cases have been identified in the last few days,” the agency said.

in the meantime, Alberta identified the first case Tuesday’s B1617 variant The first case confirmed in the Mauritier-Center-du-Quebec region of Quebec on Wednesday.

Federal government yesterday Ban direct flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days To reduce further infection of the coronavirus by travelers from those countries. India reported an additional 314,000 illnesses today.

The move followed a request from the state government to tighten restrictions on international flights during the third wave of the pandemic that is currently hitting Ontario.

News of variants in Ontario comes on Friday when the state reports another 4,505 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths associated with the disease. The state said pregnant people can book the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the latest case of a day of just over a week, but it’s unclear if data issues in the Peel region could have artificially inflated today’s totals.

The region has confirmed 1,232 cases in state updates. This is well above the 7-day average of about 783, more than double the number of yesterday’s 507. In addition to the state lab system, there are also a large number of cases found in peels. “

The new cases reported today include:

1,257 in Toronto

412 in the York region

Ottawa 247

224 in the Durham region

179 in the Niagara region

144 in the Halton region

Hamilton’s 135

Meanwhile, according to hospital officials, 26 critically ill Ontario patients have been transferred to COVID-19 due to the availability of the ICU on Friday alone. Of those, 17 are from either the Scarborough Health Network or the William Osler Health System.

Patients are admitted to hospitals in Ottawa, Windsor, Stratford, Owen Sound, Belleville, Blockville, Kitchener, St. Catharines, Hamilton, and Oakville.

On the other hand, the average number of cases for 7 days decreased to 4,132 today, decreasing for the third consecutive year. Dr. David Williams, director of health at Ontario, said yesterday that the rate of increase in new infectious diseases could peak, but added that it was too early to reach a firm conclusion.

The state’s current stay-at-home order, which came into effect on April 8, may have contributed to delaying the transmission of the coronavirus.

As of yesterday, there were 818 people with serious COVID-related illnesses being treated in the intensive care unit. Of them, 593 needed a ventilator to breathe. Both numbers are highs for the new Ontario pandemic.

Critical Care Services Ontario, a government agency that compiles internal reports for hospitals and health agencies, said 70 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the ICU yesterday alone.

In addition, the Ornge ambulance said that Transported 80 people yesterday To open up a critical care space in the Greater Toronto Area — the most in a day so far this year.

The 34 additional deaths push the official casualties to 7,863. The seven-day average of daily deaths rose to 28.4, the new high for the third wave of the pandemic.

Emma Willemma, 31 weeks gestation, received her first vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on April 23 at the Humber River Hospital Pop-up Clinic at the Luso Canadian Charitable Society in Toronto. Pregnant individuals in Ontario receive the COVID-19 vaccine through a state or local health unit. (Mitsui Evan / CBC)

Pregnant people moved up with vaccine deployment

Pregnant people are now a state vaccine priority. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said the changes were made in the light of “new data on the increased risk of serious illness” in pregnant people.

Pregnant individuals were initially part of the Phase 2 “risk” category of Ontario’s vaccine deployment program. In other words, you may have been waiting for your first injection until mid-May.

According to the Ministry of Health, they are currently in the “highest risk” class.

See | Dr. Isaac Bogotti explains why pregnant people are at high risk for COVID-19.

Ontario has moved pregnancy to the highest risk category of the Phase 2 COVID-19 Vaccination Deployment Program. This is what infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogotti calls “moral and ethical.” 5:27

On Friday, the National Advisory Committee on the Basics of Immunization (NACI) recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given to people over the age of 30.

However, additional shipments of the vaccine are not scheduled until May, so Ontario says it will continue to administer AstraZeneca to individuals over the age of 40 in pharmacies and primary care environments for now.

Whether a pregnant person needs to book through a state or local health unit depends on whether the health unit uses a centralized call center.

“We look forward to receiving future shipments of AstraZeneca, which will allow more ontarians in the younger age group to be vaccinated,” said Alexandra Hilken, spokesman for the Minister of Health. Says.

For pregnant people, the Ministry of Health said no letter from the healthcare provider was needed. According to the ministry, pregnant people can take a second dose every 16 weeks.

State deployment plan, Post online, Will be updated in the next few days to reflect the changes.

A Studies published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics On Thursday, including 2,100 women in 18 countries around the world, pregnant people infected with COVID-19 were found to be 20 times more likely to die of illness than those who were not.

Researchers also reported that pregnant infants infected with COVID-19 and symptomatic were at increased risk of neonatal complications, primarily due to preterm birth.

And on Wednesday, preliminary results from a report of 35,000 U.S. women who received shots of Moderna or Pfizer during pregnancy show that the rate of miscarriage, preterm birth, and other complications was published in a pre-pandemic pregnant woman. Showed to be equivalent to what was observed.

See | Dr. Teresatum shares advice with pregnant people about vaccination.

Dr. Teresatam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, advises pregnant women on COVID-19 vaccination. 2:09

According to the Ministry of Health, the public health department yesterday administered 133,872 doses of vaccine in bulk. As of last night, 355,208 people in Ontario had both shots.

The state uses 4,400,674, or just under 84%, of the 5,248,345 vaccines it has received so far.

Currently, nearly a quarter of the state’s total population is vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. While supply is on hold, the public health sector is on track to meet Doug Ford’s goal of immunizing 40% of all Ontario adults by May 6.

The first two vaccine-related blood coagulation cases reported in Ontario

This morning, state health officials confirmed the first case of a rare but serious type of blood clot after administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Williams said in a statement that the patient was a man in his 60s who received the first dose of the vaccine.

“Patients have been treated and are recovering at home. To protect their privacy, no additional details will be published,” Williams said.

A few hours later, in Ontario, a second case of this condition was seen after a man in his 60s was vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Hamilton.

“Patients are being treated and continue to be treated in hospitals,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, a city health officer, in an email.

“These serious reactions remain very rare, but we have a robust process in place to monitor adverse events and take steps to identify and handle these events as quickly as possible. “We do,” Williams added.

Canadian health officials currently limit the risk of experiencing blood clots after vaccination to 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 250,000. Researchers need more time and data before they can narrow down the exact rate at which blood clots are occurring.

Last weekend, Ontario lowered the eligibility age for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine from 55 to 40, causing a surge in the number of people who chose to get the vaccine.