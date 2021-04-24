With the surge in COVID-19, Crook County, Deshutz, is likely to return to “extreme risk” in a week.

(Update: Addition of Governor Brown’s news release)

However, officials say the state could be out of crisis by late June as vaccinations continue to grow.

Salem, Oregon (KTVZ) – Governor Kate Brown and state health officials present a stronger combination of imminent darkness and long-term hope at the latest COVID-19 briefing on Friday, the fourth case and hospitalization. The surge has returned at least 12 counties, including Deschutes and Crook, to the restrictive “extreme risk” category next Friday.

Twelve counties of Baker, Clackamas, Colombia, Crook, Deschutz, Grant, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lynn, Marion, and Pork met state-wide hospitalization indicators (over 300 COVIDs-19 patients across the state). The Governor and other officials will re-analyze the data early next week to see which counties need to roll back to extreme risk if hospitalizations continue to grow.

However, despite the annoying increase in young people without the underlying illness becoming a serious illness, Brown and health officials said the increase in vaccinations (more than a quarter of adults in Oregon). Fully vaccinated and half have at least the first vaccination) said this meant that this was the last fallback, and the state was critical by late June. You can get out of the situation.

“Currently, in the competition between vaccines and (COVID-19) mutants, the mutants are crude and dominate,” said the governor, who said Friday’s number of cases exceeded 1,000 for the first time in more than three months. Said.

The states were also ready to take the lead with 300 state-wide hospitalization “triggers” added by early next week, and some counties were unable to return to extreme risk limits.

“Our doctors and nurses are overwhelmed,” Brown said.

Mr Brown said the data will be reviewed again next week, but the state has also canceled a “warning week” that prevented some counties from retreating soon. So if that decision is made, “these counties will return to extreme risk starting next Friday.”

“This is not a step I take lightly,” Brown reiterated, pointing out the significant impact on the business. But she said there are also more federal sources of funding to help them get it done-and they also impose those restrictions, depending on vaccination trends and viral behavior. This may be the last thing she has to do, she said.

“The goal is to get the state back on track and lift the restrictions that the pandemic has imposed on us,” she said. “I think we can get there by the beginning of summer.”

“Vaccines are the absolute key to moving the Oregons forward,” she said. “The overwhelming majority of cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people. Currently, there are young Oregons and those without underlying health.”

“The current model says the next three weeks will definitely help,” said Dr. Renee Edwards, senior vice president and chief healthcare officer of OHSU Health, in terms of continued increases in vaccination coverage. ..

“The relatively calm of the last two months has relaxed my behavior,” she said, but “the surge in ongoing variants, the choices we make in the next three weeks, are the hospitalizations we see. And directly affects the number of deaths. “

According to Edwards, one of the key issues is the limited supply in the northwest. ECMO machine, Abbreviation for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, is a life support system that replaces the functions of the heart and lungs of ICU patients. She said the number available was “dangerous low” and is only available in some hospitals.

Patrick Allen, director of OHA, said: “If you get enough vaccinations to protect yourself and each other, you can safely resume before the summer …. Today, this relentlessly transforming virus counterattacks and tries to regain control over our lives. And the key to preventing it from happening is simple: “get vaccinated.”

According to Brown, the goal is “to return to pre-pandemic life …. my goal is to resume at the end of June,” he calls the difficult “balance between life and livelihood.”

“The good news is that if we have to take extreme risks, it has to be much shorter than before,” Brown said. “The best thing we can do right now is to get vaccinated.”

The governor reminded the people of Oregon that the vaccine was the best defense against the virus, as the fourth spread surged.

(Salem, Oregon) — Governor Kate Brown held a press conference today to provide up-to-date information on the status of COVID-19 in Oregon and urge Oregon residents to plan their vaccinations. The Governor is Dr. Renee Edwards, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of OHSU Health. Olivia Quiroz, Secretary-General of the Oregon Latino Health Union. Patrick Allen, Director of the Oregon Department of Health (OHA). And Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA’s state epidemiologist.

“In the competition between vaccines and mutants, mutants are currently dominant,” said Governor Brown. “Today’s number of cases exceeds 1,000, and Oregon ranks second in the country for its fastest-growing infection. Our hospital will exceed 300 positive COVID-19 cases. That is, some counties are on the verge of reviving Extreme. Risk limits on businesses and activities.

“Currently we are retreating. Oregon needs to move forward. My goal is to get the state back on track to lift the restrictions this pandemic has imposed on us. Until early summer. I think we can get there, but we all need to work together.

“To fully resume the economy, we need to reach the majority of the Oregonians with vaccines. We need to close the fairness gap in our vaccine efforts. And the supply of vaccines needs to be all the qualified Oregonians we want to be. Should be readily available. Vaccines are the best protection against variants and the quickest way to get back to the people and things we all miss the most.

“It’s a hill on the horizon. We can climb together. It’s up to each of us how quickly we get there.”

