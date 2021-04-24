Questions about the use of outdoor coronavirus masks swirl

Gavin Green, a student at Redwood High School, recorded his sister Ella showing how to properly wear a safety video mask at the Marines Community School in San Rafael, California, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Sherry Lovers / Marine Independent Journal)

Is it okay to go outdoors without wrapping my mouth in a cloth?

The small but growing choir of health professionals thinks so — and encourages the end of mandatory outdoor mask requirements. But others say it’s too early to drop our guards.

Faced with a novel and horrifying virus last June, California imposed a mask obligation that requires it to cover its face when walking outdoors, such as sidewalks and parks, where it is not possible to maintain a safe 6-foot distance.

Some experts say that such caution is not so necessary, as the state is now expected to fully reopen on June 15 due to increased vaccinations and reduced hospitalizations.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco and an early advocate of wearing masks, said:

She added that masks still make sense in some outdoor environments, such as crowded political gatherings and music festivals.

Support for the shift has also come from other prominent physicians, including Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health in Providence, Rhode Island. Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla. Dr. Paul Sachs, Clinical Director of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Indeed, enforcement varies from state to state. Some towns rely on voluntary compliance, while others force offenders to pay fines of $ 100 to $ 2,000.

This rule created the “Mask Yank” dance. Quickly lift the mask every time you walk your dog, hike the woods, or overtake someone in a hurry on your bike.

However, according to other experts, new cases and deaths are reported daily in California, and outdoor masking remains important.

Dr. Matt Willis, a public health officer in Marin County, said he would support mask mandates throughout the state. You don’t need to wear a mask outside if you’re alone, but if you’re traveling in a group or approaching others, you can use a mask to prevent coronavirus infection. He said the risk of infection is low when people pass each other outdoors.

“Face covers are one of the most important tools we have available,” Willis said. “At the same time, we want to be guided by science rather than arbitrarily limiting. In reality, when we choose to fight, it’s 100% to cover our face when we’re indoors. It’s much more important to be more vigilant than the small risks associated with accidental encounters in open spaces. “

About one in three residents of Marin County developed immunity to COVID-19 by vaccination. That is, at least two weeks have passed since the second dose of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and Moderna, or the single dose of the single vaccine produced by Johnson. & Johnson, according to Willis.

“I think it’s too early to start changing the face covering policy,” he said.

Some experts worried about the increased incidence of mutants and the unknown duration of immunity to the current vaccine wear masks outside the personal “pods” of friends and family. That is said to be the least inconvenient.

They add: Now that we’ve finally become more compliant with wearing masks, why encourage people to stop?

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, said:

He said that only 25.8% of Californians of all ages were fully vaccinated. That is, almost three-quarters remain vulnerable. He said residents should wait until June 15th to reconsider their obligations with outdoor masks.

“As we all get closer to getting vaccinated, especially adolescents, I think we can start talking about it, but now be careful, even if (the virus) isn’t knocking on the hospital door. You have to pay, “he said.

“There are a lot of people around me who aren’t infected,” he said. “There are many infections around.”

California is one of 23 states that require people to wear masks in public places, including outdoors, according to the government lobbying group MultiState. Six states require masks at certain facilities, and five states require masks for employees in specific industries. There is no mask obligation in 16 states.

This week, Colorado eased Mask’s obligations and lifted requirements in low-incidence rural counties, with the exception of setting up schools, government buildings, and personal services. According to Colorado Public Radio, the state’s most populous counties hold some form of mandatory mask in indoor public places.

According to Gandhi and other Mask Mandate critics, there are two main reasons California withdraws Mandate.

One is scientific: they say there is increasing evidence that being outdoors is very safe.

In a survey of 1,245 cases in China, only three people were infected outdoors and had conversations without masks. Of the 232,164 cases in Ireland, 262 were related to “places primarily related to outdoor activities.”

“Transmissions do not occur between lonely individuals who go for a walk, temporarily pass by on a street, hiking trail, or jogging track,” Sax wrote in a blog post on the New England Journal of Medicine website. I will. “A biker running through without a mask poses no danger to us, at least in terms of respiratory viruses.”

The other is social. Relaxing the rules gives Americans hope and confidence that public health policies will regain normality.

“I’ve seen distrust caused by several public health measures, including a major blockade. I’m worried about the next pandemic,” Gandhi said. “This is to tell people who were suspicious of masking.” Hey, we take your concerns into account. I am checking the data, but it seems that the amount of transmission is small. So we are going to release this. “” “”

As the state was aiming to reopen, she said, “It’s time to ask. Does this still make sense?”

IJ reporter Matthew Pera contributed to this report.