Oregon reports nine more COVID-19-related deaths, including the 73rd in Deschutes County. 1,020 new cases
Deschutes County reports 103 new cases, Crook County 16 and Jefferson County 10 as the surge continues.
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Nine new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, state deaths increased to 2,476, with 1,020 new cases, daily since mid-January The Oregon Department of Health reported on Friday that it was a tally.
OHA also reported 1,020 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Friday, bringing the state to a total of 179,120. This is the third time this week, with the highest number of counties per day since 1,173 cases were reported on January 16.
On Friday morning, Governor Kate Brown and OHA leaders provided updates on vaccination progress in Oregon.You can see the Friday briefing record Here Find a copy of the story point Here..Friday slides are also available Here..
New COVID-19 model released
On friday, OHA Latest COVID-19 Forecast, This is due to a significantly higher virus infection rate until early April, predicting an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations.
According to the model, the effective reproduction rate (the expected number of secondary cases generated by a single case) was estimated to be 1.24 until April 7.
At that level of infection, the number of cases per day increased to 960, with 38 new daily hospitalizations between April 28 and May 11.
As access to vaccines gradually spreads throughout the state, predictions about the spread of the virus underscore the importance of continuing to implement precautionary measures that can delay the spread of the disease.
- Maintain physical distance.
- Wear a face cover or mask.
- Avoid gatherings with people other than household members.
- Practice hand hygiene.
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported on Friday that 49,104 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 30,432 doses were given on Thursday and 18,672 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Thursday.
Currently, the 7-day moving average is 33,698 times per day.
Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,424,478 doses of Pfizer, 1,194,788 doses of Modana, and 91,271 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, 1,116,490 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,682,399 people who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,694,745 Pfizer, 1,437,500 Modana, and 215,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.
These data are tentative and subject to change.
OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Friday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.
COVID-19 hospitalized
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 276, seven fewer than Thursday. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, five fewer than Thursday.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
St. Charles Bend reported 21 COVID-19 cases, 5 in the ICU and 3 on mechanical ventilation as of 4 am on Friday. (For reference, the peak number of hospitals on December 17 and 21, 2020 was 60 COVID-19 patients.)
Incident and death
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Friday were Baker (10), Benton (8), Craccamus (58), Kratosop (7), Colombia (13), Couse (6), Crook (16). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (1), Deschutz (103), Douglas (9), Grant (5), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath ( 103), Lane (82), Lincoln (5), Lynn (23), Marul (3), Marion (120), Morrow (1), Multnomah (198), Pork (15), Tillamook (3), Umatilla ( 13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (102), Yamhill (18).
The record number of new cases of COVID-19 in Deschutes County was 127 per day, set on December 4. Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman Morgan Emerson said Friday’s 103 cases were the highest and fourth most common this year. The pandemic has begun.
The 2,468th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 58-year-old man from Douglas County who became symptomatological on April 12 after contact with a confirmed case and died at home on April 20. did. He had a fundamental condition.
The 2,469 COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on March 8 and died at the Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center on April 11. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.
The 2,470th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 72-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on April 17 and died at home on April 17. She had a fundamental condition.
The 2,471th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 93-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 7 and died at home on April 22. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.
The 2,472th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 78-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 7 and died at Asante Ashland Community Hospital on April 9. He had a fundamental condition.
The 2,473th COVID-19 death in Oregon is an 80-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on April 8 at the St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, and died on April 14. .. She had a fundamental condition.
The 2,474th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 27 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on April 10. He had a fundamental condition.
The 2,475th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 61-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on November 4, 2020 and died at home on April 9. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. He had a fundamental condition.
The 2,476th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 89-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 9 and died at home on April 17. She had a fundamental condition. It was the county’s 73rd reported death.
Want to know more about COVID-19 vaccination?
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.
The Federal Vaccine Safety Review Board today announced that it recommends unsuspending the use and distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 18. Following the recommendations, the Food and Drug Administration has lifted the suspension and added a warning about the possibility of rare blood clots in women under the age of 50.
State health professionals will participate as part of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which reviews federal decisions and evaluates the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA decisions based on panel recommendations. Once the review is complete, the Oregon Department of Health will share recommendations with clinicians and vaccine providers regarding plans to resume vaccine use and distribution in Oregon.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s State Health Officer, said: This thorough scientific review shows that the benefits of Johnson & Johnson outweigh the risks. And a quick and rigorous safety test gives you all the confidence that an adverse event has been carefully scrutinized. “
Background
Six women vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine suspended on April 13 after 6 cases of severe syndrome due to abnormal vena cava thrombosis were reported with decreased platelet count. Was carried out. This syndrome is called “thrombotic thrombocytopenia syndrome” (“TTS”) and is similar to the case of coagulation reported in Europe after administration of AstraZeneca’s adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine. It also shares features with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), such as the presence of antibodies to platelet factor 4 and the rebound of platelet count after intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) administration. Since then, the CDC and FDA have investigated possible cases of TTS and considered additional data.
Today, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP) met to review the data accumulated since then and weigh the benefits of vaccines and their risks.
- After nearly 8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 15 cases of TTS were confirmed. All were women. Thirteen were 18-49 years old and two were over 50 years old. Three people died (including a woman in Oregon).
- Based on the cases reviewed, the risk of this syndrome was found to be 7 cases per 1 million doses in women under 50 years of age.
- The risk for women over the age of 50 was found to be 0.9 per million.
- Based on the medical history of men who developed the syndrome during clinical trials, less than 1 million doses were identified for men.
- Even assuming moderate COVID-19 infection, the panel said that in women aged 18-49, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine went to the intensive care unit with far more deaths than the potential number of TTS cases. Estimated to prevent hospitalization. At current US COVID-19 exposure risk, 1 million doses in this age group may be associated with 13 cases of TTS, with 657 hospitalizations, 127 ICU hospitalizations, and 12 deaths. To prevent. For women and men over the age of 50, the benefits outweigh the risks.
For these reasons, ACIP voted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be recommended again for people over the age of 18 in the US population under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup also evaluates the ACIP recommendations before resuming the use and distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Oregon. The Oregon Department of Health will review its recommendations before advising clinicians and vaccine providers on plans to resume vaccine use and distribution.
OHA recommends that anyone who has or will be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be aware of this rare potential risk within the first 3 weeks of vaccination. Clinical features include blood clots of the vascular system of the brain, limbs, lungs or internal organs. Symptoms may include severe or abnormal headache, lower limb pain, shortness of breath, or abdominal pain. Petechiae in the arms and shins indicate thrombocytopenia. Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of these symptoms.
The clinician American Society of Hematology Guidelines Appropriate evaluation and management of patients with symptoms consistent with TTS for HIT recognition and treatment. In addition, clinicians are advised to report this and other adverse events after vaccination. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)..
