Very effective malaria vaccines can be game changers, early trials suggest





The malaria vaccine developed by the University of Oxford has proven to be 77% effective in early clinical trials and could be a breakthrough in the fight against one of the world’s most deadly infections. Suggests. Malaria Plasmodium malaria Parasites transmitted to people through bites Anopheles mosquito. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 229 million malaria cases and 409,000 deaths worldwide in 2019. World Malaria Report.. Approximately 94% of all these cases and deaths occurred in Africa, and 67% of deaths were children under 5 years of age. The development of effective vaccines against malaria has proven difficult, and many previous vaccines have shown modest results. The highest-performing malaria vaccine candidates developed to date have shown 55.8% efficacy. Relation: 28 Catastrophic infections Known as the “R21 / Matrx-M”, this new Oxford vaccine has passed WHO’s goal of achieving a 75% effective vaccine against malaria by 2030 for the first time.The results of this Phase 2b clinical trial are published in the Journal Lancet, And have not yet been peer reviewed. The study was conducted at the Institute of Health Sciences (IRSS) in Burkina Faso and enrolled 450 children aged 5 to 17 months. One-third of the participants received a low-dose vaccine, one-third received a high-dose, and one-third acted as a control group and received the rabies vaccine. These children were vaccinated between early May 2019 and early August 2019, prior to the peak malaria season. According to the statement.. Twelve months after vaccination, the vaccine was 77% effective in preventing malaria in the high-dose group and 71% in the low-dose group. They did not report any serious adverse events. Participants were then given booster shots a year later. “These are very exciting results showing unprecedented levels of efficacy from vaccines that are well tolerated in our trial program,” said Haridu Tint, a professor of parasitology and principal investigator. I mentioned in. “We look forward to the next Phase III trial to demonstrate the large-scale safety and efficacy data for vaccines that are in great need in the region,” he added. Researchers and their partners are currently recruiting Phase 3 trials to test the safety and efficacy of vaccines in 4,800 children aged 5 to 36 months in four African countries. “Malaria is one of the leading causes of child mortality in Africa,” Burkina Faso’s Minister of Health Charlemagne Uedraogo said in a statement. The data show that the approval of a very useful new malaria vaccine is likely to occur in the coming years, which is very important for controlling malaria and saving many lives. It will be a new tool. “ Originally published in Live Science.

