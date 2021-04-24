How Virafin from Zydus Cadila Reduces Viral Load and Reduces Oxygen Requirement in Covid-19 Patients





On Friday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the emergency use of Virafin, an antiviral drug from Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila, for the treatment of “moderate Covid-19 cases.” Virafin is the trade name used by Zydus Cadila for peginterferon alpha. -2b. For inexperienced people, interferon is a signaling protein found in our body that acts as an immunological drug. Zydus Cadila outlines that the drug can be given if you have a moderate infection. If the viral load is moderate to high, the need for oxygen is rapid. Therefore, administration of this drug reduces viral load and reduces the need for oxygen. Read also: Coronavirus News LiveUpdate The drug company claims in a Phase 3 study that most people suffering from the moderate effects of Covid-19 infection reported zero viral load within 7 days of a single dose of the drug. doing. Therefore, the inference drawn is that this drug can reduce viral load faster. On top of that, we have received an emergency use authorization from DCGI. The drug is already being used to treat another viral condition, hepatitis C. However, when the outbreak of SARS (the first variant of the coronavirus) occurred in 2004, studies conducted at the time showed that the drug was also effective in treating SARS. Therefore, it is now being reused to treat Covid-19. Due to an emergency use authorization, this drug is restricted in use and can only be given if given under conditions prescribed and supervised by a doctor. Therefore, to avoid misuse and misuse, do not administer this drug over-the-counter to Covid-19 patients without a prescription. Antiviral drugs have side effects. Therefore, there are also some side effects of this drug. Some people develop flu-like symptoms, while others are at risk of altered blood composition and neuropsychiatric disorders. Therefore, it is important to take this only after consulting your doctor. So far, several drugs are available to mitigate the effects of covid-19. For example, remdesivir is given to patients with COVID-19 and is one of the most popular drugs. There is also Fabiful. All of these drugs are antivirals, and COVID-19 patients showed positive improvement when they were given. But so far, there is no drug that is the absolute cure for COVID. Therefore, given the current scenario and Zydus Cadila’s claims, we hope that Virafin will help reduce the severity of the disease and possibly reduce mortality. As a medical scientist, this drug has great potential and I think it can help doctors in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Arun Sharma is the director of NIIRNCD (ICMR) in Jodhpur. Read all the latest news And Breaking news Here

..





