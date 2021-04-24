Connect with us

Health

What is double masking? How to prevent Covid-19 infection?

Scientists and healthcare professionals have emphasized the need to wear masks to control the spread of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

We take this advice for granted, and there are many cases where we don’t wear the mask properly (such as under the nose), but the latest research shows that wearing two face masks that fit snugly It has been found that protection against viruses is almost doubled. ..

Scientists say that the act of wearing a double mask or two snug-fitting face masks filters out SARS-CoV-2 size particles and prevents them from reaching the wearer’s nose and mouth. Claims to be very effective in.

The development is against the backdrop of a second wave of pandemics sweeping the country as India recorded a record 3,32,730 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, boosting the country’s case count to 16,263,695.

According to a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, the reason for the enhanced filtration is not to add a layer of cloth, but to eliminate gaps in the mask and areas of poor fit.

Emily Sickbert-Bennett, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina (UNC), said: First author of the United States and research.

To test the compatible filtration efficiency (FFE) of various masks, the team filled a 10-foot x 10-foot stainless steel exposure chamber with a small salt particle aerosol.

Researchers have combined masks to test how effective they are in keeping particles away from the respiratory space.

Individual masks or layered mask combinations were fitted with metal sample ports attached to tubes within the exposure chamber to measure the concentration of particles entering the respiratory space under the investigator’s mask.

The second tube measured the ambient concentration of particles in the chamber.

Researchers determined FFE by measuring the particle concentration in the respiratory space under the mask compared to the particle concentration in the chamber.

“We also had researchers in the chamber perform a series of range-of-motion activities to simulate typical movements that a person might perform throughout the day. Bending, talking, left, right. “Looks up and down,” said Philip Clap of the UNC School of Medicine.

According to their findings, the baseline FFE of the mask varies from person to person due to the unique face of each individual and the fit of the mask.

In general, procedural masks that do not change fit are about 40-60 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 size particles, researchers said.

They said cloth masks are about 40 percent effective.

Their latest findings on doubling face masks show that placing a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask improved FFE by about 20%.

Researchers have found that using a snug-fitting sleeve-type mask, such as a gatel, further improves filtration efficiency.

A cloth mask can be layered on top to eliminate gaps, bring the procedure mask closer to the face, and keep the nose and mouth covered for a better fit.

When the procedure mask was worn over the cloth mask, the FFE improved by 16%.

“We found that wearing two loose-fitting masks did not provide the same filtering effect as one snug-fitting procedural mask,” says Sickbert-Bennett.

“And the current data to support how effective mask wearing is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is that you and the person you are interacting with each wear a mask that fits very well. There is the best kind of double masking when you are. “She added.

