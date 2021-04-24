Romantic relationships reduce the drinking habits of college students suffering from trauma [Study]

People exposed as children to trauma caused by other people, such as sexual or physical assault, are more likely to engage in dangerous alcohol behavior in college.
However, longitudinal studies have shown that trauma’s impact on DUI can be reduced when they have a romantic relationship.
Study entitled “”‘A longitudinal study of the mitigating effects of romantic relationships on the relationship between alcohol use and trauma in college students“Published in the journal Addiction, It was led by a researcher at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Romantic relationships help blur the effects of trauma
This study investigates the role of romantic relationships in mitigating or exacerbating the effects of traumatic exposure on college students’ alcohol use. Devdiscourse report.
Researchers have found that involvement in relationships, rather than satisfaction in relationships, reduces the impact of interpersonal traumatic exposure (IPT) on alcohol use by college students.
On the other hand, not all people who have experienced interpersonal trauma have problems with their drunken habits, raising the question of factors that can cause trauma and alcohol use.
In addition, this study investigates whether relationship status, relationship satisfaction, and partner alcohol can affect the effects of trauma on college students’ drinking habits.
Rebecca Smith, lead author of the study and a PhD student in the Department of Psychology at the Faculty of Humanities, found that findings could help clarify how romantic relationships affect health habits. Said there is.
She added that understanding how social relationships affect health habits can encourage people to choose who to spend time with. It also sheds light on the link between lifelong risk of alcohol use and protective factors.
Principal Investigator Dr. Jessica Salvatore said the study emphasizes relationships and the role of partners in the health behavior of college students.
On the other hand, involvement in romantic relationships may mitigate the effects of trauma, while involvement with healthy drinking partners may amplify the link between traumatic exposure and alcohol use.
Exposure to trauma can lead to alcohol abuse
Trauma can cause anxiety, depression, and hypersensitivity in a person. One way they deal with these is to drink alcohol.
A survey of adolescents treated with substance use said that 70% of them had a history of trauma. Good cure Teens who experienced physical and sexual abuse were three times more likely to have problems with alcohol use and reported that 59% of patients with PTSD could develop substance abuse disorders.
In addition, about 60% to 80% of Vietnamese veterans seeking PTSD treatment reported that they had problems with alcohol use and were prone to overdrinking if they remembered trauma.
People exposed to trauma often rely on alcohol and other substances to manage their anxiety and emotions when they remember the trauma. Initially, alcohol releases endorphins into the brain, paralyzing physical and emotional events, which can lead to relief.
However, the regular use of substances and alcohol to combat stress, anxiety, and depression is a dangerous cycle in the first place. To deal with the effects of trauma, effective treatment of the trauma is needed.
