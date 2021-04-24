West Virginia reports record deaths from 1,275 overdose | News





Charleston — West Virginia health officials released preliminary data on Friday’s state-recorded fatal drug overdose in 2020. This shows an increase in deaths due to overdose. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), 1,275 overdose cases were reported in 2020, up from 878 cases reported in 2019. The data is provisional and will change as the death certificate is processed. An increase in deaths from overdose has been seen nationwide, with a recent increase beginning in 2019 and continuing until 2020, before the pandemic, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the CDC reported that the increase in deaths from overdose appeared to have accelerated during the pandemic, DHHR officials said. “As Governor Jim Justice emphasized, West Virginia is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it continues to fight the drug overdose epidemic,” said DHHR Public Health Service Commissioner and Commissioner. Dr. Ayne Amjad, Director of State Health, said. .. “This is a disease, not a choice.” DHHR’s Narcotics Control Policy Department has established seven counties: Berkeley, Cabel, Canauha, Logan, Monongalia, Raleigh, and Wood to actively support the distribution of naloxone and identify areas of high demand. In addition, the office continues to focus on the transition of care for people with substance use disorders to ensure that they are being screened and treated, along with naloxone at discharge. “We are concerned about what is being seen in our community and I would also like to emphasize that we have many resources to help those who are struggling,” said DHHR’s Drug Control Policy Department. Said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the. “Looking at these numbers and statistics, it’s important to remember that these are people in need of our attention, care, and help.” Resources include HELP4WV, which provides 24/7 confidential support and resource referrals via telephone, text, and chat lines. Since 2015, the program has helped more than 41,000 people access substance use disorders and behavioral therapies. HELP4WV also offers a line of child crisis and referrals. DHHR officials said. Residents can call HELP4WV (844-HELP4WV), call text (844-435-7498), or chat. www.help4wv.com.. In addition, another service, Help304, provides social and emotional counseling through a professional crisis counselor.People can contact Help304 at 1-877-HELP304, send text at 1-877-435-7304, or chat at http://help304.com.. People can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Line at 800-273-TALK (8255), which provides free, confidential support, prevention, and crisis resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. “The Governor and DHHR’s Department of Behavioral Health are committed to making a difference by funding a functioning program,” added Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Department of Behavioral Health. “The HELP4WV and Help304 hotlines provide immediate assistance to all people in West Virginia 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you, your members, or your family need help, contact us today. . “

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos