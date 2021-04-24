Vaccine hesitage in Hinds County, Mississippi is a story shared elsewhere

Dr. Nelson Atehortua, an assistant professor of public health at Jackson State University, drove for two hours to take the coveted shot. COVID-19 The demand for the vaccine was so high that he could not find a reservation locally.

But recently, it was easy to take a shot at the University’s Covid-19 vaccination site in Jackson, Mississippi. People wishing to get vaccinated gradually came in, while the staff on site were bored.

“It’s quiet today, but it wasn’t always the case,” said Atehortua.

Jackson’s drive-through site could handle up to 1,200 appointments a day, with only 275 registered on Thursday. Some of them didn’t bother to appear.

Experts are worried that drop-offs suggest that many people do not want the vaccine, and fear that what is happening here could endanger herd immunity. I have.

Public health authorities fight false information

Now that most people who need and want vaccines have been vaccinated, public health officials said campaigns to encourage vaccination are overwhelmed by disinformation on social media and elsewhere.

“Since the pandemic began, misunderstandings have continued, which has created distrust of the people,” said Atehortua. “Unfortunately, this reflects what I did with my public health colleagues. We are losing the fight for communication.”

JSU, a historically black college, has nearly 7,000 students and 1,100 faculty members. Nearly 700 people are vaccinated on campus.

She told CNN that incorrect information was responsible for delaying JSU student Halle Coleman from taking her shots.

“Everywhere I look, I feel like I’m seeing people with new conspiracy theories or reasons not to get vaccinated,” she said. In some of the conspiracy theories she heard, vaccines are “the way the government tracks us, the way the government injects us with new illnesses to make us sick and dominate us. It was. ” Said.

Mississippi was one of the first states to start vaccination of Covid-19 for all people over the age of 16, but not all qualified people have been vaccinated. About 30% of Mississippian culture is first vaccinated, but the national average is close to 40%.

And it’s not just Mississippi that’s late. Southern states (excluding Florida) from South Carolina to Louisiana immunize less than 59 per 100 people in the state.

And it’s not just the southern states that have seen lower vaccination rates. The United States has reached a milestone of 200 million doses this week since its first injection in December, but vaccinations reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have peaked one day earlier this month. About 3.4 million vaccinations were reported in. ..

This week, Thursday and Friday, vaccination was less than 3 million for two consecutive days, and the seven-day average of new Covid-19 doses reported to have been administered continued to decline. Currently it is 2,862,758.

In Mercer County, Ohio, The demand for vaccination has decreased The health district has even decided to end the mass vaccination clinic for the first dose and instead move to a smaller clinic that requires less resources and volunteers.

Other vaccine providers in the region have reported the same pattern, according to Christie Freyman, emergency response coordinator and spokeswoman for the Mercer County Health District.

Reaching a “hard audience”

Some Louisiana pharmacies have stated that demand for the Covid-19 vaccine has “completely dropped.” Georgia officials recently announced that they would shut down mass vaccination sites due to low demand. Tennessee leaders said late last month that they had released their qualifications due to the low number of vaccinations in rural areas. Demand is also declining in parts of Texas.

“We have reached the stage of reaching a strict audience,” said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and Municipal Health Officials. “People who are uncertain or at stake about vaccines, who do not have enough information, or who are quite obvious … who are not interested in vaccines for other reasons.”

Part of the problem was the uncertainty surrounding the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration on April 13 recommended suspending vaccine use while investigating the risk of rare and severe blood clots.

According to data from the Mississippi Department of Health, vaccinations have declined since late March, the sharpest decline in the last two weeks. Until mid-May, more than 74,000 Covid-19 vaccine reservations remain vacant throughout the state.

On Friday, members of the CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee agreed that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks from rare vaccine-related blood clots. Voted to recommend resuming its use..

Felicia Kent, Director of Revenue at the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, said that when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was suspended, about 80% of those scheduled for a second dose appeared at the vaccination site. Came out for their first dose. “

“Taking an individual out for the first dose is now a challenge,” Kent said, so public health officials are seeking help from community members.

“What we are doing now is working with the church, working with local communities, working with local hairdressers and grocery stores,” said the vaccine, which is safe and everyone gets the vaccine. Let us know that you need to.

Dr. Samuel Jones, director of student health services at JSU, was asked if the vaccine would interfere with people’s DNA and said, “I think we’ll stretch our toes and fingers extra in the future.” ..

Jones likes to call it the “inquiry” of the vaccine rather than hesitate.

“As the people we contact, if we have the right information, they will probably be armed to make better decisions,” he said.

Many of the people who asked him those questions continued to be vaccinated, Jones said.