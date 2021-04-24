Can “Villafin” be a viable alternative to Remdesivir as COVID-19 causes havoc in India?Indian news





Delhi: Zydus Cadila has received an emergency use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for the use of “Vilafin” to treat moderate COVID-19 infections in adults.

Drugs are single-dose solutions that make treatment more convenient for patients. When administered early in COVID-19 Villafin The company said it would help patients recover faster and avoid many of the complications. In the release, Cadila Health stated, “This drug has also been shown to be effective against other viral infections. Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited, said: In this battle with COVID-19, they will continue to provide them with access to important treatments. “ According to an official government press release, this drug guarantees faster viral clearance and has some additional advantages compared to other antivirals. Single doses do not require hospital setup and can be administered more efficiently. Unlike remdesivir, the drug can be given to patients at home. The price of the drug has not yet been determined, but it is in a competitive position against remdesivir. The development and nod of DGCI occurs when India is fighting the second wave of coronavirus. In one of the major announcements, the central government has decided to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all ages 18 and older. In India, 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. This is the highest surge of the day since the pandemic last year. India has exceeded the mark of COVID-19 cases of Rs 30,000 for the second consecutive day. As a result, the cumulative number of COVID infections in Japan has reached 1,62,63,695. In the country, 2,263 new deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours. To date, as many as 1,86,920 people have succumbed to the virus infection in India. Currently, there are 24,28,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Live broadcast

