Menstruating women can take COVID jabs and viral posts are fake





Hyderabad: Due to weak immunity, virus posts are widespread on social media claiming that women should not be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine 5 or 5 days after the period. “Don’t vaccinate for 5 days before and after your period, as your immunity is very weak during your period. Vaccination first lowers your immunity and then boosts your immunity. Therefore, during your period People who have been vaccinated have an increased risk of attack (sic). “ This post is widely distributed on Whatsapp, Instagram and Twitter. The allegations made in the post are incorrect. So far, there is no data linking vaccines to changes in menstruation. Fact check: NewsMeter has contacted childbirth expert and gynaec Dr. Yuvraj. He said the news was fake and there is currently no evidence to link vaccines to changes in menstruation. “This is absolutely wrong. Don’t believe it. There may be a small menstrual problem, but it’s also unproven, less than a percent,” he said. In an Instagram post, he said there is currently no science banning vaccination during menstruation. Dr. Tanya, a sexual health doctor trained at Oxford University, also posted on Instagram, calling the news “fake.” Some media organizations like New York Times And Parents We also contacted health and childbirth specialists to clarify the news. MD-Ph.D. Lu-Culligan, a student at Yale University School of Medicine, said: “So far, there is no data linking vaccines to menstrual changes. Even if they do, one anomalous period does not cause a warning. A long list of possible triggers. There are changes in the menstrual cycle, such as stress, illness, changes in diet and physical activity. The activated immune system can interfere with the normal balance of immune cells and molecules in the uterus. These types Disorders are changes in duration, including massive menstrual flow, but no one can tell if this can explain the potential disruption to the menstrual cycle after vaccination. “ Neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nor the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) cites menstrual periods as a reason to postpone the vaccine. According to health, dozens of women reported having heavier menstruation, painful cramps, and abnormal menstrual cycles after vaccination, but given that anyone can submit anything to the system, At the moment it’s all just an anecdote. Mark Talentin, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, said: health: “There is no biological mechanism to explain [the] Confusion of the menstrual cycle after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine. “ Dr. Turrentine also said that abnormal vaginal bleeding was “not a side effect reported in any clinical trial from vaccine manufacturers. No major adverse events related to irregular menstrual bleeding have been observed so far.” Pointed out. Currently, there are no studies or HealthBody stating that the Covid19 vaccine should not be given during the menstrual cycle. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology also issued multiple messages and statements that there is no evidence that the Covid-19 vaccine affects childbirth. Therefore, the word-of-mouth posting is fake and the claim is false.

