New CDC guidance recommends that pregnant people be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine





The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended that pregnant people be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. New research This suggests that there is no evidence that shots raise safety concerns for pregnant people and their babies. At the White House COVID-19 briefing, CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that no one was pregnant in the first trial of the COVID-19 vaccine and how new shots affect patients. He admitted that he left the doctors and family with little data about. Their pregnancy. However, new self-reported data from the first few months of US vaccine introduction suggest that the new vaccine does not increase the risk during pregnancy. “Therefore, the CDC recommends that pregnant people be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine,” Warrensky said on Friday. “We know this is a very personal decision. I talk to people with their doctor or primary care provider to decide what is best for them and their baby. I recommend. “ This announcement follows Wednesday’s publication of a peer-reviewed treatise from the New England Journal of Medicine. In the report, CDC researchers used self-reported data from more than 35,691 pregnant or near-pregnant women.After getting the shot, they reported Typical vaccine side effects —Injection site pain, malaise, headache, muscle aches — But the researchers say the data “did not give a clear safety signal.” The results announced this week are Research Announced last month by the CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee, there were no safety concerns during pregnancy. Valensky’s announcement was not immediately reflected on the CDC website. As of Friday afternoon Agency website Experts say, “We believe it is unlikely to pose a particular risk to pregnant people based on how these vaccines work in the body,” said COVID-of pregnant people. 19 We acknowledged that data on vaccine safety were limited. More



The results of a study published Wednesday increase evidence suggesting that the vaccine is as safe for pregnant patients as it is for non-pregnant individuals. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a major specialized medical institution, recommends that pregnant or lactating patients should not be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Pregnant people are particularly vulnerable to the more serious illnesses caused by COVID-19. According to data released by the CDC, people infected with the virus during pregnancy are more likely to be hospitalized and at increased risk of death. In Wednesday’s treatise, we used data collected in three ways: V-safe is a CDC-sponsored program that uses smartphones to collect vaccine side effect data. v-safe Pregnancy Registration; The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a long-standing joint monitoring effort between the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration to collect adverse vaccine reports. All data used in the survey was self-reported. According to the results of the study, pregnant patients reported headache, muscle aches, chills, and fever, although they reported pain at the site of vaccination at a slightly higher rate than their non-pregnant peers. The possibility was low. Of the 827 study participants who completed the pregnancy, the proportion of miscarriage was consistent with pre-pandemic pregnancy results, according to the researchers. However, there are still no data on pregnancy outcomes for patients vaccinated in the first semester. Researchers acknowledged that “longer-term follow-up, including follow-up for a large number of women vaccinated early in pregnancy, is needed to signal outcomes for mothers, pregnancies, and babies.”

