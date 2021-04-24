Health
People with a high omega 3 index are less likely to die prematurely.This is the reason
Have you ever imagined that taking fish oil or omega 3 capsules can save you from premature death?new the study A paper examining the relationship between the omega 3 index and the risk of death from all causes shows that people with high blood levels of omega 3 EPA and DHA (that is, the omega 3 index) lived longer than those with low blood levels.
In other words, those who died at relatively low omega 3 levels died prematurely. In other words, if everything else is the same, the higher the level, the longer you may have lived.
Many studies have investigated the association between omega 3 and diseases that affect the heart, brain, eyes, and joints, but few have investigated their possible effects on longevity.
In Japan, omega 3 intake and blood levels are higher than in most other countries in the world and happen to live longer than in most other countries. match? Perhaps, or perhaps a high omega-3 index, is part of the description.
Studies reporting estimated dietary fish or omega 3 intake report benefits of mortality risk from all causes, while dietary records studies are used to obtain true EPA and DHA intake. It is of little importance due to inaccuracies. Studies using omega 3 biomarkers (ie, blood levels) are much more reliable because the “exposure” variable is objective.
The new research published in Nature Communications is from the FORCE-Fatty Acids & Outcomes Research-Consortium. FORCE is a researcher around the world who has collected data on blood fatty acid levels in a large group of subjects (or cohorts) and has tracked those individuals over the years to determine which disease develops. It has been constructed.
Then pool these data to get a clearer picture of these relationships than a single cohort can provide. The current study focuses on omega 3 levels and mortality risk during follow-up, making it the largest study to date.
Specifically, this report is a prospective analysis of pooled data from 17 separate cohorts around the world. This included 42,466 people who were followed for an average of 16 years, during which 15,720 people died. When FORCE researchers examined the risk of death from any cause, those with the highest EPA DHA levels (ie, 90th percentile) were statistically significant and died more than those with the 10th EPA DHA level. The risk is reduced by 13%. Percentile.
Examining the three leading causes of death, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and all other causes, a statistically significant reduction in risk (comparing the 90th and 10th percentiles) was 15%, 11%, and 13%, respectively. It turned out to be. ..
The range from the 10th to 90th percentiles of EPA DHA ranged from about 3.5% to 7.6% (in terms of omega 3 levels in the erythrocyte membrane, or omega 3 index). According to other studies, the optimal omega-3 index is over 8%.
In a new treatise, the authors suggest that these findings are not only good for heart disease, as omega-3 fatty acids can have a beneficial effect on overall health and thus delay the aging process. Said that.
“All of these analyzes are statistically adjusted for multiple personal and medical factors (age, gender, weight, smoking, diabetes, blood pressure, etc., and blood omega-6 fatty acid levels). The strongest data published so far support the view that, in the long run, higher blood omega-3 levels help maintain overall health, “said the Fatty Acid Institute (FARI). ) And this paper.
Dr. Harris co-developed the Omega 3 Index 17 years ago as an objective measure of the body’s omega 3 status. Measuring omega 3 in the red blood cell membrane gives you an accurate picture of your overall omega 3 intake over the last 4-6 months. To date, the Omega 3 Index has been featured in over 200 research studies.
“This comprehensive study of observational studies of circulating omega 3 fatty acids shows that long-chain omega 3 EPA, DPA, and DHA, usually obtained from seafood, are strongly associated with plant omega levels for all-cause mortality. -3α-linolenic acid (ALA) is not that great, “said Dr. Tom Brenna, a professor of pediatrics, human nutrition, and chemistry at the University of Texas at Austin’s Del Medical School.
This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.
..
