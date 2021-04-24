Health
Women should be aware of the risk of coronary heart disease
Coronary heart disease (CHD) kills more than twice as many women as breast cancer each year in Northern Ireland and is the largest female murderer in the world. Nevertheless, it is often regarded as a male illness and consciousness is still delayed.
According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), heart and cardiovascular disease cause one-quarter (25%) of all Northern Ireland deaths, or about 4,000 deaths each year. This is an average of 11 people each day.
CHD, the leading cause of heart attacks, causes 1,600 deaths each year in Northern Ireland, or an average of about 4 deaths per day.
Surprisingly, a recent briefing from the Foundation revealed that women did not receive the same care and treatment as men, so they either died unnecessarily from a heart attack or had poor recovery.
“Decades of research have changed the expected outcomes of people who have had a heart attack,” said Dr. Sonya Babnarayan, Associate Medical Director of BHF. “Still, if you are a woman, the odds are stacked differently.”
Briefings called Bias and Biology: How the gender gap in heart disease sacrifices women’s lives shows:
n Women who have a heart attack are unaware of their symptoms and therefore seek medical help longer than men.
n Women are 50% more likely than men to have an erroneous initial diagnosis of a heart attack.
n Women are less likely to receive timely treatments that can save more lives than men.
n After a heart attack, women are less likely to be prescribed medications that help prevent a second heart attack.
The BHF recommends that all women over the age of 40 visit their local GP or nurse for a medical examination to check for cardiovascular risk at least every 5 years. You can also book yourself to check your blood pressure and cholesterol.
If you have a family history of heart or cardiovascular disease, be sure to tell your doctor or nurse.
Family of heart or cardiovascular disease if the father or sibling was under 55 years of age when diagnosed with heart disease or cardiovascular disease, or if the mother or sister was under 65 years of age at the time of diagnosis It is considered to have a history. With heart or cardiovascular disease.
As women grow older, it becomes increasingly important to recognize risk factors that can predispose them to developing CHD. Common risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, overweight, and lack of adequate exercise.
Premenopausal women are generally less at risk of being affected by the hormone estrogen, which helps control cholesterol levels, and at a lower risk of accumulating fatty plaque inside the arterial wall.
During and after menopause, the female body gradually reduces estrogen production, increasing the risk of narrowing of the coronary arteries.
According to a BHF briefing, women’s lack of awareness of this so-called “excessive risk” could dramatically underestimate the personal risk of a heart attack, coupled with low health care uptake. It means that there is sex.
Symptoms of a heart attack vary from person to person, but often include the following:
- Sudden, persistent chest pain and discomfort.
- Pain that spreads to the left or right arm, or the neck, chin, back, or stomach.
- Feeling sick, sweating, light-headed, or shortness of breath.
For more information on CHD and how to reduce your risk, please visit www.bhf.org.uk.
Belfast Telegraph
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]