Republican men are vaccinate, but rarely focus on them

In December, Republican Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem suffered from flu-like symptoms such as headaches, malaise, body aches, and chills. But it wasn’t the flu. He tested positive for COVID-19. Almost three months later, a mother recently infected with the coronavirus died after fighting laryngeal cancer for over 40 years.

These situations were not enough to convince Finchem in his early 60s to get the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Finchem remains skeptical because he is distrustful of the federal government and the highest public health authorities, has heard various messages about vaccines on social media and television news, and is worried about long-term side effects. Said that it was a target.

“I’m very skeptical about what they put in [vaccines] It’s just a cocktail, “Finchem said on the phone. State line.. “You’ll see it over time, and I hope it proves wrong.”

As federal and state agencies step up their vaccination efforts, polls have shown confidence in vaccines, especially among people of color who were disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and were initially skeptical of vaccines. Indicates that is increasing. However, vaccine hesitation persists across all demographics.

About 13% of American adults do not want the COVID-19 vaccine. by Kaiser Family Foundation. Republicans are the most resistant. Nearly three out of ten say they don’t want it. The proportion is higher among Republican rural men, 35 percent of whom do not want to be vaccinated.

To date, more than 200 million complete doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the United States. Amount of money About 34% of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated. The proportion of vaccinated adults needed to reach herd immunity is widely debated, but many scientists say the country must exceed 80 percent of the adult population. And to reach that goal, public health officials say it’s important to mitigate concerns among all.

To that end, many state and county health departments have made special efforts to reach a black, Hispanic, home and non-containment population that has been hit hard by the pandemic. In contrast, very few, if any, implement Republican-specific initiatives to combat hesitation.

Howard Gamble, director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department in West Virginia, said people have various reasons for refusing vaccination. Gambling reminded me of a father who recently took his 17-year-old daughter to vaccination. When gambling asked his father if he needed a first dose, the man replied, “I wouldn’t do this.” Persistent false information on social media about coronaviruses and vaccines can discourage people from being vaccinated, gambling said.

“It’s not very simple, it’s not cut and dry,” Gamble said. “We see many reasons.”

Many Republicans, like Arizona Parliamentarian Finchem State line They said they were concerned about side effects or did not trust the federal health agency and the government. Finchem, like most Republicans, does not consider President Joe Biden’s victory in the November elections, for example, justified. Some Republican men said vaccine makers were just interested in making money.

And many of them are in leadership and influential positions.

For North Dakota Republican Rick Becker, hesitation wasn’t the reason for his hang-up on vaccines, he said. Plastic surgeon Becker said he was not going to be vaccinated because he knew he was healthy and the coronavirus had a very small chance of killing him. Becker, 56, states that he has no existing health and believes that his choices do not affect others.

“People should make their own decisions,” he said. “If people choose to see elected officials, they are not given the proper diligence of their own decisions. You will do your best for you.”

Brady Williamson, a 44-year-old Republican from Mississippi, said she wasn’t sure if she could get the vaccine because the vaccine hadn’t been on the market for a long time. He also argued that he was “healthy in the gym” and did not need it because he had no underlying health. He said the government does not like making decisions for individuals, businesses and churches.

Not all Republicans resist so stubbornly.

70-year-old Georgia longtime Republican Tommy Benton said it was foolish for him and others in his age group to turn down the vaccine. Benton, who had no underlying health, did not want to catch COVID-19 or infect his grandchildren and peers, he said.

“It doesn’t matter how healthy you are …. When you’re 65 or older, you can get the disease, and you’ll have more than you can handle with a system over 65,” Benton said. Says.

Wyoming Parliamentarian Daniel Zvonitzer, 41 years old. Most vaccine repellent states In the country, he said he had vaccinated for the safety of others, especially for the elderly staff, legislators and volunteers of the Wyoming State Capitol. Zwonitzer believes in freedom and freedom, but he also believes in public health. Zwonitzer has no existing health status, he said.

He said some of his Republican colleagues thought COVID-19 and the vaccine against it were hoaxes, but opposed pointing out that one of his fellow Republicans had died of the disease. ..

Some Republican men and health officials cite mask-wearing and closure politics under former President Donald Trump’s administration, and a disregard for the seriousness of the pandemic, as causes of vaccine hesitation among conservatives did.

Early last year, the Trump administration False allegations Despite increasing statistics, coronavirus containment and COVID-19 infections are decreasing.

The counties that hate vaccines most are rural areas, more likely to support Trump, with lower income levels and lower college graduation rates. New York Times Recently reported.. In these rural areas, which are more Republican, vaccine supplies often outpace demand, health officials said.

Debrafer Holden, an epidemiologist at Michigan State University’s School of Public Health, said many Republicans got clues from the leader, who had downplayed the effects of the pandemic last year.

“When the pandemic first started, they were denials of COVID and didn’t try to admit,’Hey, we were wrong,'” Far Holden said. “They are thinking,’So if that wasn’t a big deal, why is it a big deal to get a vaccine?'”

Meanwhile, some of the top Republican leaders have recently urged those who are hesitant to vaccinate.

“I can say as a Republican, as soon as it was my turn, I was vaccinated,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Said At a press conference in March. “I encourage all Republicans to do so.”

Trump was quietly vaccinated, not in front of the camera, just before leaving the office in January. last month, Fox News Interview, He urged unvaccinated Americans to be shot. “I recommend it, and I recommend it to many people who don’t want to get it, and many of them frankly voted for me,” he said. Said.

“We have freedom and we have to live according to it. I agree with that,” he said. “But it’s a great vaccine. It’s a safe vaccine and it’s effective.”

But nearly 80% of Republicans said Trump’s support wouldn’t make them. More likely To get the vaccine, according to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.Republican man State line According to an interview, Trump’s support for the vaccine did not influence their decision.

Kentucky Republican Senator Ralph Alvarado, a 50-year-old doctor, said it was important to understand their concerns instead of ashaming those who were reluctant to vaccinate. He said he spends a lot of time dispelling the myths about vaccines among his members, patients, and communities.

“As doctors, when we prescribe or recommend a course of action for someone, our Code of Medical Ethics is humiliating if people resist or hesitate, whatever the illness or prevention. Reminds a colleague of what he didn’t say, “he said. “You reassure and educate them.”

He added that many people are afraid when politics is involved because “people choose aspects, not messages.”

Public health experts also emphasize the need to focus outreach efforts on science.Ann analysis Was announced in Health AffairsA peer-reviewed health journal states that “science and values, not politics, inform public health” and “unleash the potential for increased vaccination coverage.”

Daniel Salmon, one of the authors of the report and director of the Vaccine Safety Institute at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, elaborated in an interview. Instead of persuading people to get vaccinated, public health officials sat down with members of the community and said, “This is what we know, this is what we do not know. , This is what we know, “he said. Start over to understand what we don’t know. It must come from a trusted leader. It must have enough information. That’s how it’s done in one community at a time. “

The de Beaumont Foundation, a Maryland-based charitable foundation focused on health solutions, held a two-hour session with focus groups in March and discovered that messaging helps build trust. The group consisted of about 20 people who identified themselves as conservative Republicans in favor of Trump.

“I found out that we can [increase vaccine confidence] By actually telling the facts and giving people the freedom to choose, “said Brian Castrucci, an epidemiologist and president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. State line.. “You can read the facts all day long, but if they seem to realize that you are trying to manipulate their decisions, or if you are threatening their freedom, then easily ex The wall that cannot be returned to is raised. “

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department in Wyoming has learned through research that accessibility, technical, and educational issues are preventing some people from shooting. After hearing from a Republican man, Bloom said, authorities learned that many were concerned about vaccine technology and how it works.

The Federal Department of Veterans Affairs office in Spokane, Washington is also coordinating its approach to community concerns. He is currently driving a mobile unit via rural areas in Washington, Idaho, and Montana. Providing vaccinations Despite telling local veterans, many of whom are Republican men, most veterans contacted by the office said they didn’t want a shot. Washington post..

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services plans to acquire more Republicans and conservatives vaccination By partnering with trusted leaders to expand mobile vaccination, host virtual community city halls, and answer questions about vaccine safety and efficacy. report Michigan Bridge..

At the national level, the US Department of Health and Human Services Announcement “We Can Do It” campaign to combat vaccine hesitation. AdCouncil and COVID Collaborative have launched educational campaigns specifically for religious groups and conservative Americans. The campaign focuses on how clinical trials are conducted, the science of development, and physician support for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This initiative uses social media, celebrity influencers, advertising, and partnerships with local, medical, and faith-based organizations to reach these groups.

Castrucci praised the Ad Council’s work, but said it needed to be complemented by field perspectives from local ministers, doctors and families.

“Concerns should be normalized. After all, everyone wants information …. You need to make sure that the message works for the people who are receiving it.”

A story by Aallyah Wright and Stateline.