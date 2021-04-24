At this point, COVID-19 is a preventable disease-even if thousands continue to be infected daily.

When Michigan was attacked by COVID-19 a year ago, the big problem was a new virus with no vaccine or effective cure, and scientists still want to figure out exactly how the virus is transmitted. I was saying.

Today, Michigan is devastated with an even worse surge than it was a year ago.

But this time there are some big differences. Vaccines are now available and we know the best strategies for transmitting Stimmy.

“It’s really almost a preventable disease,” said Dr. Joelfish Bain, an infectious disease specialist at Beaumont Hospital Gross Pointe.

Therefore, the fact that the Michigan Emergency Department and COVID-19 Inpatient Units are flooded with patients is a great source of frustration for many medical professionals who say they have a tool to end the pandemic.

A major missing part at this point: widespread public cooperation in both vaccination of all adults as soon as possible and following mitigation strategies such as masking and avoiding large gatherings until that happens. ..

“The good news is that we have enough science at this point,” Fishbain said. “I don’t want to get involved in that politics, but individuals can really prevent the spread of this …. People who are not vaccinated and are certainly infected with COVID who may be vaccinated. Keeping an eye on it is frustrating for us. “

Still, he said. “We’re not ashamed of people. It’s not a way to keep up with it. It’s not about shame or rejection. It’s about individual decision-making. But the more people (vaccine), the more people get it. Everyone will be better. “

Vaccination is the key

The most important steps an individual can take: Get vaccinated as soon as possible if you haven’t done so already.

“Vaccines have been very successful in preventing hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Liam Sullivan, a spectrum health infectious disease specialist at Grand Rapids, who appears to significantly reduce COVID-19 infections, but more for the latter. I need a lot of data. Rapids.

Vaccine efficacy is evident in the dramatic reduction in cases in Michigan’s nursing homes and prisons, the two most devastated environments in 2020.

In Michigan’s long-term care facility, an average of 15 new COVID-19 cases per day is now at 192, the peak of the fall surge, even though the current number of cases is consistent with the fall level of the general population. It is increasing compared to.

Meanwhile, the Michigan prison system (60% of prisoners have agreed to be vaccinated so far) currently averages three cases a day, compared to 361 cases in the first week of December. I have a new case of. In addition, the 7-day average positive rate of the coronavirus diagnostic test dropped to 0.4% with the orthodontic system. This is in stark contrast to the state-wide average of 13.4%.

Vaccinations serve multiple purposes, doctors say. They not only protect the individual, but also the people around him or her. The more people who are vaccinated, the less chance the virus will spread. When inoculated to a sufficient number of people, the virus may disappear. This is what happened to once common illnesses such as measles and polio. Vaccines also limit the development and spread of COVID-19 mutants.

What’s the fastest way to end a pandemic? Vaccination, doctor says.

Sullivan said that no infectious disease was eliminated by innate immunity. He pointed to smallpox and measles as an example, stating that there had been both regular epidemics for centuries before the essential vaccines were implemented for each. (Health authorities’ ability to mandate vaccines was upheld by the US Supreme Court in a groundbreaking 1905 case, Jacobson v. Massachusetts.)

“We do not intend to achieve herd immunity with COVID-19 by natural infection,” Sullivan said. “It won’t happen. It’s a pipe dream, and people need to realize that it’s a pipe dream. The only way to get herd immunity is vaccination.”

Other mitigation strategies still needed

However, vaccination has its limits. They significantly reduce the risk, but they do not eliminate it, and Michigan has “breakthrough” of about 400 COVID-19 out of 1.8 million residents two weeks past the final vaccine dose. I am reporting a case.

In addition, it takes about 5-6 weeks for someone to be considered fully vaccinated after taking the first shot of the Pfizer or Modelna vaccine. For Johnson & Johnson shots, the process takes about 2 weeks.

That is, less than one-fifth of Michigan’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated, well below herd immunity. This helps explain why the current surge in Michigan is seen, despite the fact that thousands of people are vaccinated every day.

However, most coronaviruses can be prevented even in unvaccinated individuals by following the protocols strongly recommended over the past year. Wear masks, keep social distances, and avoid large gatherings, especially if you are indoors.

“Vaccines are a great place to start, but everyone still has to keep the basics. Don’t get together, wear masks, avoid meetings, etc.,” he said.

According to experts, the science of the value of masking to prevent COVID-19 infection has become even stronger over the past year. And not only does masking reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus, but if an individual is infected, that person also appears to reduce the severity of the disease. The amount of virus inhaled is reduced.

“They have found a direct correlation between viral load and disease severity,” Entrar said.

This is especially important as B.1.1.7. Subspecies are much more prevalent in Michigan, and the variants are more contagious and more deadly.

That variant is a major reason why the current surge in Michigan is so problematic. Although the proportion of elderly coronavirus cases is declining, vaccination has led to a surge in hospitalization among young adults who are much less likely to become severely ill in the first year of the pandemic.

“It’s like taking what we’ve seen before and shifting it down for 10 or 20 years,” Fishbain said. “There are 20-year-olds who are hospitalized and 30-year-olds who need oxygen that they have never seen before and need as much treatment as possible. Children 40 and 50 years are ventilated. You will be using a vessel. “

Get a public buy-in

Even those who are not at risk of serious illness have an astonishing number of “long COVIDs” in which the patient’s symptoms last for weeks or months.

Most COVID patients under the age of 50 “do not get seriously ill, but more and more people are showing long-distance COVID symptoms,” Sullivan said. “They have problems with their sense of smell, taste, concentration, memory, malaise, and night sweats.

“So, even if they get a mild illness first, they’re still dealing with these things months and months later, and that’s not what you want to deal with when you’re 25 or 35 years old. No, “he said. “Of course, you don’t want to deal with it at any age, but especially when you’re at the height of your life.”

Therefore, prevention is the best strategy for COVID-19, which begins with vaccination, Sullivan said.

And when it comes to weighing the potential risk of vaccines against the risk of getting a COVID, “it’s easy,” he said.

The challenge at this point is to “convince the fence sitter.” I’m not generally against vaccines, but I’m hesitant because COVID vaccines are so new.

“Perhaps the best way to make people who are hesitant to vaccinate hesitate is to have their vaccinated friends and family talk about it. Why it matters and about vaccines. Talk about their own experience, “said Sullivan. “They are probably in the best position to persuade the fence sitter.”

Entrar said it would benefit everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I truly believe that the longer it takes to vaccinate enough people to get herd immunity, the longer it will take to get into this pandemic,” he said.

Fishbane said he understands the hesitation about the COVID vaccine.

“Are you frustrated? Yes. But do I understand that? Of course,” he said. “Have we manufactured the vaccine in 6 months and made it publicly available? No. Have you ever used the messenger RNA vaccine for vaccination? No. The vaccine with complications was released too early. Do you have a history of? “Yes.”

However, “Be aware that if you are not vaccinated, you are susceptible to the virus, which means you need to do what you need to do to protect yourself from the infection.”-Masking and large scale Avoiding the rally, he said.

Fishbain said he was dissatisfied with people who refused to take precautions such as masking as well as vaccination.

“You can’t have it both ways,” he said. “Obviously, we have personal freedom and autonomy to make our own choices, but make sure we make the right choices.”

