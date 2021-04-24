By mid-May there may be more vaccines than those who want them. That’s why this is a big problem.

CNN Posted: Posted

Nurses wait at an empty table for more patients to arrive at the pop-up vaccination site of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Long Beach Healthcare System on April 17, 2021. In Gardena, California. (Photo courtesy of Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo courtesy of PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP, via Getty Images)

(CNN) — By mid-May, the United States COVID-19 Pandemic — Higher vaccine doses than those who are willing to receive the vaccine, according to data worried by experts.

“Facebook conducts daily surveys and examines its data daily, indicating that vaccine confidence in the United States has been slowly but steadily declining since February.” , Dr. Chris Murray of the University of Washington said.University of Washington Health Indicators and Ratings

“We said 75% of adults wanted a vaccine,” he said. Anderson Cooper on CNN.. “Currently, these surveys have dropped to about 67%.”

Health authorities, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, 70% to 85% of countries need to be immune to the virus —Through either inoculation or a previous infection — to control its spread.

IHME has announced that by August 1, approximately 602,723 Americans will die of the coronavirus, according to the latest forecast. Last week’s estimate killed at least 618,000 people.

The IHME said increased vaccination and reduced seasonality were sufficient to stop the increase in deaths, but warned that he was hesitant.

“Given how important central vaccination is to the US strategy to control the potential surge in B.1.1.7, the reliability of vaccines deployed over the past two months has been slow. That decline is a source of concern, “said IHME.

According to CDC data, the 7-day average for newly administered Covid-19 continued to decline on Friday, falling below 3 million for the second straight day.

Already, the military has seen a steady decline in dose surpluses and the rate at which they are used.

“Young people may feel less vulnerable to COVID, and we’ve heard anecdotally that the risk of getting vaccinated is probably higher than getting sick, but of course that’s not true. We know, “said Acting Asst. Secretary of Defense Terry Adilim at this week’s press conference.

However, concerns about one of the vaccines are also believed to have increased hesitation.

After suspending management on Friday Johnson & Johnson Vaccine While investigating six rare cases of blood coagulation syndrome among women who received it, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended resuming its use.

J & J suspends the need for vaccine education

But to address concerns, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said organizations are even more urged to educate the general public about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

“I think we have to give clinicians a special outreach — as we did last week, we already have plans to start it with the public health authorities on Monday — and we. Must give patients special outreach They are there to educate them, “Warrensky said at a joint conference between the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration.

“Overall, I think this pause actually told us that we were taking all these needles in a pile of hay that we seriously found. We actually looked it up and we saw it. We are scrutinizing the data we have. “

According to a CDC analysis, resuming J & J vaccines could result in at most dozens of rare blood clots and save hundreds of lives.

Dr. Sara Oliver of the CDC referred to a rare thrombosis known as thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome: “When everyone resumes vaccination for at least 18 years, 26-45 TTS, depending on vaccine intake. Cases are expected. ” However, Covid-19 will prevent 600 to 1,400 deaths and 3,500 ICU admissions.

Meanwhile, the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines are not associated with blood clots, experts at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Studies show how to reduce infections in children

Vaccines remain unavailable to children, but new studies suggest that school tests and adult vaccinations may reduce infections in children.

So far, vaccines have not been granted to people under the age of 16, but a study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open on Friday quickly identified and contacted children who were being tracked. It has been shown to identify a “silent infection” of Covid-19. Presymptomatic or asymptomatic, combined with vaccination of 40-60% of adults, can significantly reduce the amount of illness.

In another scenario where silent infections remain undetected, researchers need an immunization rate of 81% in addition to 40% of adults whose children are vaccinated to achieve similar infection rates. I presumed that there was.

As more students return to the classroom, this study provides a roadmap to continue reducing the spread of the virus, even before children qualify for shots.

CDC recommends that pregnant people be vaccinated

Data on the safety of vaccination of pregnant women and babies were limited because clinical trials of vaccines against coronavirus did not include pregnant women. However, Walenksy recommended that pregnant people be vaccinated on Friday.

Her comments follow a new study that found that there were no safety concerns and no baby safety concerns among the large number of pregnant people vaccinated late in pregnancy.

“That’s why the CDC recommends that pregnant people get the Covid-19 vaccine,” Walensky said in a White House briefing. “We know this is a very personal decision. We encourage you to consult your doctor or primary care provider to determine what is best for you and your baby.”

On Wednesday, the New England Journal of Medicine released preliminary findings from CDC scientists who determined that the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and Moderna would not pose a serious risk during pregnancy. ..

Another study, published last month in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, found that the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine was effective in pregnant and lactating women and could pass protective antibodies to newborns.

