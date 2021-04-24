UK Covid-19 Vaccination: More than half of the population receives the first dose of the vaccine

The UK has given half of its population the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This is an important milestone in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s efforts to revive the economy that was hit hardest in the early days of the pandemic.

The government has given the first dose to 33.5 million people, health officials said today. This is more than half of the UK Office for National Statistics’ latest estimated population of 66.8 million. Over 12 million people have received a second dose.

At 50 percentage points, the UK sets itself apart from most competitors around the world. The UK is the only G20 economy to reach that milestone and continues to meet its July goal of immunizing all adults at least once. Only Israel administered jabs to most of its population. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the vaccine campaign was successful, but the UK killed Covid-19, the fifth highest in the world, killing more than 127,000 people.

The pace of vaccine deployment in the country and the plunge in cases and hospitalizations have led to the relaxation of restrictions. This month’s shop was allowed to reopen after almost 100 days of blockade, but the restaurant was told it could serve its customers, but only outdoors. Since then, job listings and the number of people returning to the office have begun to recover, and the economic blow has fallen into the worst recession of 300 years due to the pandemic.

Adults who have not yet been vaccinated usually account for less than 1% of viral deaths, but government calculations indicate that young people, in particular, are more likely to be asymptomatic and are still at risk of infection.

This will be crucial for the country in the coming weeks, as epidemiological and medical experts are looking for early signs of a case resurrection. The government has designated May 17 as the start of the second phase of easing the blockade, and overseas travel will resume on that day.