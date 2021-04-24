Health
Two COVID-19 cases identified at Rankin Inlet, associated with iqaluit outbreaks
Currently, there are two cases of COVID-19 at Rankin Inlet, which are associated with an outbreak in Iqaluit, according to a public health officer in Nunavut.
In a statement released Saturday morning, public health said both individuals landed on the community on Friday night on Canadian North Airlines flight 239.
“Individuals were identified as close contacts with COVID-19-positive cases only after the flight departed from Iqaluit,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Chief Public Health Officer, in the release. “Fortunately, shortly after arriving at Rankin Inlet, they were found, tested, and quarantined by public health staff.”
Rankin Inlet residents now have a “very low risk,” Patterson said. He said the virus was transmitted by Iqaluit and was identified at Rankin Inlet.
Potential exposure during flight to Rankin Inlet
Public Health Potential Exposure to Everyone Boarding Canadian North Flight 239 from Iqaluit at 5:50 pm EDT with Service to Rankin Inlet and Connection to Yellowknife and Edmonton on Friday, April 23 We have issued a notification.
According to the statement, no one on Flight 239 with Yellowknife or Rankin Inlet is considered at risk. But anyone traveling from Iqaluit must be quarantined for 14 days after arriving in their community, public health said.
Currently, there are 41 active cases in the area. According to public health data, Iqaluit has 5 new cases and 3 recovery cases, for a total of 35 cases. The number of Kinngait cases has remained unchanged since Friday, for a total of four cases.
“Nunavummit encourages everyone to more closely follow the public health measures in place than ever before,” said Prime Minister Joe Savikataak in the same statement. “Don’t miss a chance. Responsibly, play your part in keeping our community safe.”
