Saturday’s latest Indiana updates coronavirus COVID-19-vaccine





The latest update on the Coronavirus Pandemic from Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Indianapolis — The latest updates on Saturday are: Coronavirus Pandemic, including the latest news COVID-19 vaccination Test in Indiana. Vaccine registration Open to selected groups via Indiana Health Department.. This story will be updated during the day with more news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Relation: Here’s everything we know about the COVID-19 vaccine The state reports 1.7 million fully vaccinated and 13 more deaths The Indiana Department of Health reported on Saturday that 25,549 new individuals had been fully vaccinated with COVID-19, and the state is now receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson or a double dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. There are 1,720,782 people who have received the vaccine. The state reported 1,127 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Since the pandemic began in March last year, ISDH has recorded 713,959 cases. An additional 13 Hoosier deaths have been recorded from the virus. These deaths occurred between January 11th and April 21st, 2021. Currently, a total of 12,861 people have died of COVID-19 in Indiana, and an additional 410 have been reported to have died of COVID-19 symptoms but no positive test. On record. Seven counties in northern Indiana, the second highest-risk virus category The number of Indiana counties seeing moderate to high community expansion of COVID-19 increased from 1 to 7 in a week. Some of these counties are adjacent to Michigan, which is experiencing the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the United States. The counties of Elkhart, Laporte, and Stuben, which border Michigan, were listed in Indiana’s second-risk orange category on Wednesday. The Benton, Jasper, Porter, and Whitley counties are also included in this category, indicating moderate to high spread of COVID-19 to the community. All seven counties are located in northern Indiana. A single Indiana County ranked in the Orange category during the week of April 12th. Link: View current Indiana County indicators IMS Clinic Reopens with J & J Vaccine on Saturday The Johnson & Johnson One-Shot Vaccine will be available again on Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The United States lifted the suspension of vaccine use on Friday. The suspension began on April 13 due to concerns about blood clots in patients who received the shot. Health officials have found 15 cases of blood clots that may have been caused by the vaccine out of the approximately 8 million doses given. The clinic is open from 9am to 7pm from April 24th to 29th for Fusher over the age of 18 who will be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson. IMS announced that Friday, April 30th is Family Day for Vaccinations and that people over the age of 16 will be eligible for the first dose of two doses of Pfizer vaccine. Reservations can be made at ourshot.in.gov Or by calling 211. Reservation, walk-up available at Lucas Oil Stadium’s Colts Vaccination Clinic Indianapolis Colts, Meyer and Lucas Oil Stadium are hosting the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, April 24th. For Hoosiers over 18 years old. The clinic is no longer pre-registered, but you can make a reservation by sending a text message to 75049 with “COLTS” or by visiting the following site: Colts.com/vaccine.. Reservations are available in 5-minute increments and are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of walk-up appointments will be available. Walk-up guests must plan admission to the Southeast Gate stadium and must have proof of insurance and / or a government-issued ID to be considered eligible. Dosages are available and not guaranteed for the duration of the supply. The first dose of the modelna vaccine will be given. The second dose is scheduled for May. The clinic runs from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm All vaccinated people also receive a free Colts mini pennant. Latest US and World Numbers As of 5:30 am on Saturday, there are more than 31.99 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University..More than 571,000 people have died in the United States Worldwide, there are more than 145.6 million confirmed cases, more than 3 million have died and 83.8 million have recovered. Relation: Find out where the confirmed Indiana coronavirus cases are on this interactive map Relation: Validation: Is the number of new COVID-19 cases in Indiana swelling with multiple positive tests for the same person? The actual number of virus infections worldwide is believed to be much higher. Probably 10 times in the US. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — Given the limitations of testing and many unreported or unrecognized mild cases. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death.

