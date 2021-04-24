Demand for Ohio coronavirus vaccine is declining

Columbus-Millions of Ohio people couldn’t get the coronavirus vaccine jab right away.

They believed in science, were lonely to their loved ones, and wanted to travel and see the office again. They put their name on the vaccine waiting list, regularly tracked their eligibility, and loaded (and reloaded and reloaded) the provider’s website in the hope of an open appointment.

Since then, the impatient and sometimes desperate demand for vaccines has plummeted.

Appointments are now available in every corner of the state. Too many unused vaccines in the past few weeks have allowed the state to transfer thousands of doses to areas with a surge in COVID-19. Starting this week, the Summit County Fairgrounds Vaccine Clinic will be reduced from three to four times a week to once a week. Mercer County, western Ohio, has completely completed its mass vaccination clinic and is now sending doses to providers servicing the minority community.

The sharp drop in vaccine demand occurred last month when people who wanted a shot finally received the vaccine. Since then, the state has been vaccinated weekly, but the number of people in line is declining.

The sudden plunge in demand was also a shock to Dr. Michel Medina, Deputy Chief of Clinical Operations at the Cleveland Clinic Community Health.

“I think there was always a gap between not enough, more demand, more supply, less demand,” she said. “What surprised me was how quickly it fell. Everyone thought they would have a big surge and maybe a tail-off. But what happened in the end was like hitting a wall. It was like. “

Ohio people over the age of 16 are eligible for the vaccine. This is 9.4 million people. But even 4 million Ohio people have not completed the vaccine. This is defined as a second vaccination or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Millions of Ohio people are hesitant, with the exception of some Ohio people who cannot be vaccinated because of their medical condition. Public health officials say many are at stake (rather than oppose the deadlock) and hope the state will eventually achieve herd immunity.

However, it may take some time for Ohio to get there.

Herd immunity

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he believes that if 75% to 85% of the population is vaccinated, herd immunity will be achieved.

But it may not need to be that high.

Medina said the numbers used by Fauci are for the community to obtain herd immunity with other vaccines. However, the exact number of COVID-19 is not yet known.

“That may be the number we need here,” she said. “But what if it’s a smaller number just because it’s so effective? Both Pfizer and Moderna are over 90%.”

According to a study in Israel, for every 20 percentage points increase in adult vaccination coverage in the community, children are at risk of testing half positive. This study has not been peer reviewed.

According to Medina, it is unclear whether the same protection for children will be found in the United States, where the pace of vaccination is much greater and the pace of vaccination is different.

hesitation

Some people hesitate to get vaccinated because the vaccine was developed so quickly compared to its predecessor. They are concerned about long-term implications that have not yet been documented. According to Medina, there is a contradiction, with one vaccine being 95% effective and another being 72% effective.

“You’ll make people totally against it-and I think it’s probably a smaller number-and you’ll probably see quite a few people sitting on the fence and saying: see how this behaves. I might wait another week, maybe another week, maybe a few months, “she said.

According to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, which was completed at the end of March, nearly one-fifth (19.7%) of adults in Ohio said they probably or would definitely not be vaccinated.

More than half (53.7%) of these people said they were concerned about side effects. An individual may cite multiple reasons. 41.7% did not trust the COVID-19 vaccine, and 40.3% said they did not think it was necessary.

However, an increasing number of people are interested in vaccination. In early January, 25.5% of Ohio adults said they probably or would definitely not be vaccinated.

However, during both periods Ohio lags behind the national rate, which fell from 21.5% in the survey completed in mid-January to 15.6% at the end of March.

Nationally, 7.9% of those with a bachelor’s degree say they probably or will definitely not be vaccinated. This is compared to 17% of those who have a college education and 20.4% of those who have a high school degree but did not go on to college.

The national rate was the same between men and women.

Disparity between rural and urban areas

Ohio has clear urban and rural disparities, and some small counties in southern Ohio have reduced rural numbers due to low vaccination coverage.

By Thursday, Ohio’s Health Department reported that in Ohio’s largest counties (15 counties with at least 150,000 residents over the age of 16), nearly half (49.9%) of age-qualified individuals received first doses. Was there.

However, in the 49 smallest counties with a population of less than 50,000 aged 16 and over, 37.5% received the first vaccine.

Ray Sapolito, health commissioner for Ashtabura County, said there was a reason for the gap. When the pandemic began, the outbreaks were concentrated in urban areas. It took longer for Ashtabura County to become a “red” county in the state’s public health advisory system.

“I think there was a realization that’Oh, I’m not going to get this.’I think the numbers are playing a role,” he said.

There was a mass vaccination clinic in the city, which was widely known and convenient.

“We didn’t have that luxury,” he said.

He said that much of the hesitation in his area was among young people.

“When the vaccine was available, we had a waiting list. Well, there were 3,000 to 4000 on the waiting list,” he said. “Most of the people who really wanted this, the vaccinated people, would be older people in percentage. I think people over the age of 60 were more motivated. They were more motivated. I knew it was vulnerable. I think young people aged 30, 40 and 50 were unmotivated. “

People skeptical about the vaccine after six women suffered severe blood clots after 6.8 million doses after the federal government suspended the administration of Johnson & Johnson injections, Sapolito said. May have rattled.

Vaccine works

The indifference to vaccination among some Ohio people is despite strong evidence that they are working. For example, hospitalizations for the elderly who were first vaccinated have decreased dramatically.

Just in December, when the vaccine began, Ohio people over the age of 70 accounted for 51% of all coronavirus hospitalizations. Its share dropped to just 26% this month.

The data is also beginning to show changes in the next eligible group: For example, people over the age of 50 were targeted for shots in mid-March. Already, the rate of hospitalization has leveled off. This is because the percentage increased in the previous month as fewer elderly people were hospitalized.

Nevertheless, the rate of hospitalization is increasing in the younger age group, who were vaccinated last and had the lowest vaccination rates.

Based on data available by Thursday, the urban areas around Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Toledo have the highest immunization rates in Ohio.