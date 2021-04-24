Michigan Adds 5,031 Cases, Ends 29 Deaths from COVID-19, Weekly Increase in Infections

On Saturday, Michigan completed the implementation of an increasing number of infectious diseases for eight consecutive weeks, adding 4,698 new cases and 121 deaths from the coronavirus.

However, the state continues to lead the country in new cases per capita, even though one-third of its population is fully vaccinated.

According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, since March 2020, when the virus was first detected, the state’s total number of cases is 819,320 and deaths are 17,289, according to the latest figures.

Ninety-one of the deaths reported on Saturday were identified during a review of important records.

This week, Michigan added 34,013 new cases and 449 deaths.

Last week, the state added 47,284 cases and 342 deaths, up from 45,817 and 282 deaths in the week of April 4-10.

A weekly record of 50,892 cases was set for the week of November 15-21. The total for the second highest week was 47,316 for the week 22-28.

A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 519 cases per 100,000 people in the state easily exceed 292 cases per 100,000 people in New Jersey and 269 cases per 100,000 people in Delaware.

Latest data from Michigan

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that give a positive result has decreased after an 8-week increase to 16.4%.

Michigan has been a country leader in new infectious diseases and hospitalizations for two weeks. As of Friday, 3,652 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 896 in the intensive care unit, and 530 on mechanical ventilation.

Friday hospitalizations are down 12% from Monday, but still up 120% from 1,659 hospitalizations a month ago.

COVID-19 cases are increasing most rapidly in southwestern Michigan, the Grand Rapids region, and the Upper Peninsula.

People aged 10-19 and 20-29 have the highest case rates in the state.

From January to March, there were 291 outbreaks of youth sports and at least 1,091 outbreaks, according to Cardun.

►Details: A rare COVID-19 complication puts a child in the ICU, Michigan

Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, states that COVID-19’s answer to Michigan’s “acute situation” is: Close the state, rather than spike additional vaccines in Michigan, as Whitmer requested And “flatten the curve”.

In the week of April 17, Michigan led the nation in positive rates, case rates, and hospitalization rates, which have increased for the fifth straight week.

Deaths have increased by 25% since last week. According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, the state also has the eighth highest mortality rate in the United States.

Last week, Michigan’s largest hospital issued an urgent warning that it was approaching capacity.

“I worked in ICU this week, and I’ll tell you it’s exhausted. Many of them are younger than we’ve seen,” said Dr. Johnny Cardun, Chief Medical Executive. It was. “Patients are lined up again in our hospital corridor, like last spring.”

Approved by Kaldoun and Whitmer Monoclonal antibody therapy For patients with chronic medical conditions hospitalized with COVID-19.

Cases are increasing in about 13 states and weekly hospitalizations are increasing in 10 states. Michigan, Washington DC, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland have the highest number of inpatients per capita.

State health officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread. Subspecies have been identified through targeted testing, and state officials anticipate cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded.

As of Wednesday, Michigan has the second highest number of cases of variant B.1.1.7. There are 4,728 cases in 80 jurisdictions.

The first case of the variant was confirmed in January in a student at the University of Michigan who traveled from the United Kingdom. This subspecies is widely spread in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.Occurrence 90 Bellamy Creek Correctional facilities in Ionia County appear to be the largest cluster of subspecies, Two other Michigan prisons, Said the correction authorities. There are 517 cases of variants in MDOC.

The· First case of South African variant B.1.351 Confirmed by a juvenile state laboratory living in Jackson County. There are a total of 22 variants in 10 jurisdictions in Michigan.

First case of P.1 variant People from Brazil have been identified as residents of Bay County. Currently, there are 47 confirmed cases on P.1. In 10 jurisdictions in Michigan.

There are also 205 confirmed cases of two variants formed in California, B.1.427 and B.1.429.

Wayne County has the largest spread of more than 530 B.1.1.7 mutants, with 149 in Detroit. Wayne County and Washtenau County all report subspecies.

Vaccine available to all people over 16 years old

As of Thursday, the state had administered 6.2 million of the 8.3 million doses distributed. Approximately 46.7% of the state’s population has been vaccinated at least once, and 33% have been fully vaccinated.

According to state data trackers, the state’s fully vaccinated population includes 60% of all older people aged 65 and over, 39% of people aged 50-64, 23% of people aged 40-49, and 30-. Includes 20% of people aged 39.

The state ranks ninth in the country in terms of the number of fully vaccinated people.

► For subscribers: Incentive offers pop up when Michigan sees a drop in COVID shots

In Detroit, vaccination rates are delayed as 28.6% of the population receive a single vaccination, according to the city’s dashboard. This is compared to 51% outside Wayne County, 54.3% in Oakland County, 45% in Macomb County, and 55% in Washtenaw County.

To enhance vaccination, Detroit offers walk-up vaccination clinics at the TCF Center, Farewell Recreation Center, Northwest Activity Center, and Samaritan Center. No reservation required.

The virus is blamed on more than 570,000 deaths and 31 million confirmed infections in the United States

The state is tracking 1,261 active outbreaks, including 43 new school outbreaks since last week, at educational institutions, including K-12 public and private schools.

An additional 29 outbreaks occurred in long-term care facilities, 21 in day care and child care programs, 47 in manufacturing, and 62 in restaurants and retail stores.

The state believes that as of Friday, 603,094 people had recovered from the virus.

