Illinois Coronavirus: Brought-in accepted at Cook County mass vaccination site

All six COVID-19 mass vaccination sites on the outskirts of Cook County will begin accepting carry-on reservations on Monday as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine return boosts shot supply throughout the Chicago region.

After receiving a green light from federal regulators, the temporarily shelved J & J dose will begin re-arming on Saturday at the Kennedy King University site in Chicago and will be available on other municipal sites next week.

According to Cook’s co-leader Dr. Rachel Rubin, moderna and Pfizer doses continue to dominate the Illinois vaccine supply, but one-time J & J doses are important in the fight against coronavirus. Weapons will be added to the County Public Health Service.

“It’s important to have options and access to as many vaccines as possible so that as many people as possible can be vaccinated,” Rubin said on Saturday. She emphasized that J & J’s prescription is “safe and effective,” despite a handful of severe blood clots identified among millions of recipients.

“The benefits of being vaccinated far outweigh the risk of getting a blood clot. In fact, if you are infected with COVID-19, you are at greater risk of developing a blood clot than if you were vaccinated at Johnson & Johnson. It will be much higher, “says Rubin.

The potential for serious side effects from the J & J vaccine is “two in a million,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi, co-leader of Rubin, “this is also very rare.”

However, all three vaccines are readily available in the city and in the suburbs. So far, six suburban mass vaccination sites have brought Modana to Tinley Park and Pfizer to Mattson, River Grove, South Holland, Des Plaines and Forest Park.

“The demand for vaccines has declined a bit,” Rubin said after months of dissatisfaction with residents looking for reservations. “That’s one of the reasons for moving to the walk-in option.”

Reservations are still recommended, but carry-on will be accepted at the county’s Massbacks site from 8:30 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday.

“We strive to make this as easy as possible, remove the barriers that vaccination seekers may face, and ultimately do the right thing to do the easy thing,” Joshi said. Told.

Approximately 29% of Illinois’ 12.7 million inhabitants have been fully vaccinated after the latest 125,524 vaccinations throughout the state on Friday.

Infectious diseases, on the other hand, have declined across the state for almost two weeks after a one-month surge in cases.

New COVID-19 cases per day Graphics by Jesse Howe and Caroline Harley | Sun Times Source: Illinois Public Health Service

Is the graph not displayed correctly? click here.

“We’ve seen what we believe is slowing down, and we’re hoping we’ve peaked or leveled off,” said Joshi. “But for all trial-and-error public health measures, including masking and social distance, we urge everyone to continue the course.”

The Illinois Public Health Service reported that out of 94,766 tests, 2,907 cases of new illness were diagnosed, reducing the state-wide average positive rate to 3.5%. This is the lowest point since the beginning of the month.

However, authorities also reported the deaths of 25 COVID-19s, including the death of a woman in Kane County in her 40s.

The state’s death toll is up to 21,802 of the more than 1.3 million people who have tested positive in the last 13 months.

For help finding appointments in Chicago, please visit: zocdoc.com Alternatively, call (312) 746-4835.

For sites on the outskirts of Cook County, please visit: Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov Alternatively, call (833) 308-1988.

To find a provider elsewhere, visit the following website: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284.