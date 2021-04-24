COVID-19 vaccine causes facial paralysis in dozens of Israelis

At least 13 Israelis Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 1 month later US Food and Drug Administration He reported similar issues, but said they were not tied to jabs.

Israel is acclaimed for its rapid and efficient mass vaccination program, which has vaccinated an astonishing 20% ​​of the country’s population since the campaign began in late December.

But for a few Israelites, this initiative has caused some unexpected health problems.

Confirmed Truth news At least 13 people have reported mild facial paralysis after receiving the Pfizer / BioNTech jab.

“I walked with him for at least 28 hours. [parálisis facial]A person with side effects told Ynet.

“After that, I couldn’t say that it was completely gone, but other than that, I had no pain other than the slight pain I had when I injected it, but no more.”

However, anonymous individuals pointed out that unpleasant reactions were “somewhat rare” and emphasized that it was “important” for people to be vaccinated. However, he admitted that he was not determined to receive a second dose of the vaccine.

Facial nerve paralysis after COVID-19 vaccination

The· Israeli Ministry of Health The second injection is safe to administer unless the facial paralysis has passed and there is a long-term, protracted effect from the first injection. However, some Israeli medical professionals have chosen to ignore this warning.

Ynet said Professor Galia Rahav, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at the Sheba Medical Center, said he was not “comfortable” to give a second dose to those who received the first puncture and then became paralyzed.

“No one knows if this is related to the vaccine, so people who suffer from paralysis after the first dose should refrain from taking the second dose,” he told the outlet.

Last month, the FDA revealed that during a Phase 3 trial of the Pfizer vaccine, four participants reported Bell’s palsy, a type of temporary facial nerve palsy. All four cases involved the people who handled the actual hits. There were no reports of paralysis among the placebo-treated controls.

In that report, the FDA referred to a “numerical imbalance” in Bell’s palsy cases between the vaccine and placebo groups, but other “non-serious adverse events” that showed a similar pattern. Said not.

Ultimately, U.S. drug regulators concluded that the problem was “consistent with the expected medical history of the general population,” adding that there was no clear evidence to link the coronavirus vaccine to an unpleasant condition. .. ..

Nevertheless, authorities recommended “monitoring cases of Bell’s palsy by deploying the vaccine to a larger population.”

In recent weeks, Pfizer’s medicine has received urgent approval from the government, which is struggling to vaccinate its citizens. In December, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to begin administering jabs to the general public.

Health officials say the vaccine is safe and effective in alleviating the symptoms of COVID-19, but there continue to be worried reports of serious side effects. Mexico began an investigation in early January after a young doctor was paralyzed minutes after the drug was given.

In many cases, people with allergies have experienced severe reactions to injections.

Some reports have also linked jabs to unexplained deaths, but authorities claim that there is no evidence to suggest that the vaccine is the cause of such cases.

For example, a Portuguese doctor allegedly in “perfect health” died shortly after receiving an injection, but authorities later concluded that there was no link between death and vaccine, revealing the exact cause of death. He added that he couldn’t. For legal reasons.

