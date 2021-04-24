Health officials have withdrawn the obligation to use outdoor masks, following many studies

Eleanor Bartow (DCNF)

It’s time for authorities to reduce outdoor masking requirements and give Americans more credit to understand the subtle differences in the risk of outdoor infections with COVID-19, according to multiple studies and health experts.

Several studies since October have shown a low risk of COVID-19 infection outdoors, with the exception of long-term interactions with others at close range.

1 Research, In Milan and Bergamo, Italy, published in an environmental study, we investigated the probability of being infected with COVID-19 outdoors when avoiding crowded areas. Assuming a high infection rate of 10%, a February 2021 study found an average of 31 days and 51 days of continuous outdoor exposure to inhale enough virus to propagate the infection, respectively. I found that it would take a long time.

Given the science, mask requirements need to be fine-tuned. Otherwise, some will obey unnecessary rules and others will ignore all rules, said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Public Health at Brown University. Told NPRWednesday’s “All Things Consid”.

In addition to NPR, this week’s Slate, New Republic, and Atlantic articles questioned the widespread use of masks outdoors. Backlash From critics who say the risk is not yet zero.

This month, outdoor mask requirements have been relaxed or relaxed in some cities. Nashville, Charleston And Denver..But many Even if you can’t maintain a social distance of 6 feet, the state still needs an outdoor mask. Maine and Massachusetts You need a mask outdoors, even if you are at a social distance.

Israel withdrew its obligation to wear a mask outside on Sunday. Health officials still recommend wearing masks at crowded outdoor events and are demanding masks in public indoor areas. Times of Israel..

Israel immunizes most of its population with COVID-19. In the United States, about a quarter of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

“It’s really important to be able to have a subtle discussion about what’s safe and what’s not,” Jha told NPR.

Unless you’re in a very crowded place for a long time, wearing a mask outdoors “probably doesn’t protect you or others much,” he said.

“If someone is right next to you and you’re running for 10 or 15 minutes in that little stream of breath you’re exhaling, I think you might be at risk. But you’re running There is a risk because someone is there for a moment — it’s very rare, ”Jha added.

Another public health expert supported the belief that Americans could have a more subtle understanding of the need to wear masks outside.

Wearing a mask while taking a walk can “mislead people about how the virus is transmitted.” I have written Paul Sachs of the New England Journal of Medicine’s Journal Watch on Monday. Sax added that COVID-19 is not contagious when occasionally overtaking people on streets and sidewalks without a mask.

“This is a bold proposal. Let’s build public policy based on our best understanding of the science of SA RS-CoV-2 infection,” Sax wrote. Masks are mostly needed indoors for now, but outdoors they are only needed for “long-term interactions with others at close range”.

Authorities should not fully mandate the use of outdoor masks, but should focus on reducing the risk of indoor COVID-19 exposure, said an infectious disease and virology expert at the University of St Andrews, Scotland. One Muge Cevik said in an article on April 13. WashingTon post..

“Given the very low risk of infection outdoors, the use of outdoor masks seems arbitrary from a public point of view, which is public confidence and willingness to engage in much higher yield interventions. We want people to be more vigilant in indoor spaces, “Cevik told Post.

COVID-19 infection Unlikely Move outdoors because the wind spreads the virus and the humidity and sunlight make it difficult for the virus to survive.

Studies have shown that the risk of outdoor transmission of COVID-19 is low. A study widely cited in October 2020 found that the risk of being infected with COVID-19 outdoors was relatively low. Of the 7,324 cases of COVID-19 in China, only one was infected outdoors. Research It was published in the journal Indoor Air.

One example was when a 27-year-old man had an outdoor conversation with an individual who returned from Wuhan on January 25. [2020] Symptoms appeared on February 1st, “the study said.

More recently, larger studies have shown a lower risk of external transmission of COVID-19. According to an analysis of government data obtained by, outdoor infections caused only 262 of 232,164 cases, or 0.1% of Ireland’s COVID-19 cases. Released on April 5th with the Irish Times..

Other studies have found that the majority of COVID-19 cases are more externally infected than those in China and Ireland. 4% of the clusters of COVID-19 cases evaluated were due to outdoor infections, often accompanied by congested events in July 2020. report Discovered by the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine. According to February 2021, less than 10% of COVID-19 infections occurred outdoors. Meta-analysis Report of a peer-reviewed treatise on infection with the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. The study, published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, noted that differences between the studies analyzed made it difficult to draw conclusions about the risk of outdoor infections.

Data on outdoor transmissions at mass gatherings is too little to assess risk. Note In a related September 2020 survey, Professor Mike Weed and Professor Abbey Fod of Canterbury Christ Church University.

“I’m getting to know more about the virus, getting more vaccinated, and trying to find a sustainable way to live with some COVID, so at best I’ll cover up when I’m outside. Easy with people. Crossing the road is starting to feel almost incomprehensible, “says Shannon Pulse, chief editor of Slate. I have written April 17th.

Natalie Schle wrote that the purpose of masks is to reduce infections and therefore their continued use should not be justified by claiming that masks show solidarity or courtesy. New Republic April 19th.New variant She said that COVID-19 infection is at risk because it has a similar outdoor infection method.

