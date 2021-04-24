Covid Vaccine Landmark | Vaccines and Immunizations, as more than half of the UK receives the first jab





Numbers show that more than half of the UK’s population receives the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which NHS bosses call “amazing achievements.” NHS England data up to April 23 show a total of 28,102,852 initial doses. This is an increase of 107,656 times the day before. This brings the UK total to 33,496,293. This is expected to increase further as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland report the latest figures. With an estimated 66,796,807 people living in the UK, this figure means that more than half of the population has at least the first shot. Health Minister Matt Hancock said he was “absolutely pleased” to reach the “great” milestone, adding: “This vaccination program is a way out of this pandemic. It’s clearly saving lives.” Hancock said he was thrilled that the uptake of everyone over the age of 50 was over 95%. Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NHS provider, said staff and volunteers did “incredible” work. “In less than five months, the NHS staff and volunteers at the forefront of trust and primary care did a great job of giving the first jab above 33m and the second dose above 11m. “We thank each and every one of them. We have made really big progress, but by the end of July we have reached the next major milestone of providing the first jab to all adults. There is still a long way to go. “ Cordery took the vaccine when it was provided and urged people to continue their coronavirus control. She emphasized that “this current blockade helps to ensure that it is our last.” The rules for field meetings vary by UK delegating country, with England, Wales and Scotland adopting various repetitions of the “Law of Six”, while Northern Ireland limits the meeting to 10 people. Mixing in the home is not yet allowed. Vaccine deployments have reduced levels of infection, and UK cases and deaths have plummeted after their January peak. A single dose of either the Pfizer / BioNTech or Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine appears to be effective in providing a significant level of protection against symptomatic infections. The first dose of either jab reduces coronavirus cases by two-thirds, and new real-world data from the United Kingdom show a 74% effect on symptomatological infections. After two doses of Pfizer, all cases were reduced by 70% and symptomatological cases most likely to infect others with the virus were reduced by 90%. Experts are still collecting data on two doses of AstraZeneca, but both vaccines are said to be effective. Another study found that both were protected from the first coronavirus mutant detected in Kent. The government said that within 28 days after a positive Covid-19 test as of Saturday, another 32 people died, for a total of 127,417. Another figure released by the UK statistic agency shows that Covid-19 has 151,000 registered deaths in the UK as listed on the death certificate.

