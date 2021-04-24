Biologists at the University of Bonn are studying octopuses from the deep sea using state-of-the-art non-destructive techniques-ScienceDaily





Evolutionary biologists at the University of Bonn have revealed a new octopus species from a depth of more than 4,000 meters in the North Pacific. Sensational discoveries made a wave in the media a few years ago. Researchers in Bonn have now published a description of the species and named the animal “Emperor Dumbo” (Grimpoteuthisimperator). As rare as living things is the researcher’s approach. To describe the new species, they did not dissect rare creatures and instead used non-destructive imaging techniques.The result was published in the journal BMC biology..

In the summer of 2016, Dr. Alexander Ziegler of the Institute for Evolutionary Biology and Ecology at the University of Bonn spent several months in the North Pacific on the research vessel SONNE. The crew lowered the steel basket to the seabed about 150 times to retrieve rocks, sediments and creatures. In particular one creature caused media turmoil: Dumbotako. An animal about 30 centimeters in size was found in waters deeper than 4,000 meters. However, the octopus could not recover alive. “Deep-sea creatures are not adapted to the environmental conditions of the sea surface,” explains Ziegler. Dumbo Octopus is a group of deep-sea octopuses, including 45 species. The name is based on the flying elephant of the Walt Disney movie of the same name. He is teased for his unusually large ears-the fins of the dumb octopus on the sides of his head resemble the ears of these elephants. However, the Dumbo of the research vessel SONNE was very different from the known octopus species. “It was immediately clear to me that we caught something very special,” the biologist reports. So Ziegler immediately took pictures of rare animals, took small tissue samples for DNA analysis, and stored the octopus in formalin. Ziegler, along with former master’s student Christina Sagorny, has published a previously unknown species description. A methodology as rare as an octopus was used. Animals are usually dissected by a zoologist because the internal organs are also important in describing the new species. “But this octopus is so valuable that we were looking for a non-destructive way,” the researchers explain. High magnetic field MRI instead of scalpel Therefore, the eight-armed cephalopods were integrated into the high-field magnetic resonance imaging system of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) in Bonn, not under the scalpel. This device is routinely used to image the brains of test subjects. Thankfully, DZNE’s Dr. Eberhard D. Pracht has agreed to perform a high resolution scan of Dumbo Octopus in 3D. As part of his master’s thesis, Christina Sagorny investigated whether high-field MRI could be used to study internal organs and other soft tissues as in traditional anatomy. “The quality is actually even better,” says Ziegler. One of the few exceptions: the cephalopod beak and tongue (radula) are made of hard chitin that cannot be imaged well using MRI. Therefore, biologists also consulted with the University of Bonn paleontologist’s microcomputer tomography system. This technique showed the sharpness of the beak and radula razor in 3D. “The structure of these hard parts is an integral part of the description of octopus species,” explains Ziegler. Researchers have also deciphered animal genetics to reconstruct family relationships. Ziegler: “DNA has undoubtedly shown that we are looking at a species of the genus Jumondida.” Examination of the reproductive organs revealed that Dumbo Octopus is an adult male. Compared to other species in this genus, it exhibits some special characteristics. For example, an average of 71 suckers were detected on each arm. This reflects the size of the animal as it needs to catch its prey. The length of the siri, a small appendage of the arm that deep-sea animals may use to detect prey, is also different from the already known species. The net that stretches between the arms allows the dumbo to slowly float on the water column, catching insects and crustaceans like a bell, but only reaching a little over half of the arm from the mouth. “The web is much longer, mainly with the species of Dumbo Octopus, which floats freely on the water column,” says Ziegler. This indicates that new species live near the seabed. Otherwise, the web will block the movement of the ocean floor. As species-explaining researchers, Sagorny and Ziegler had the privilege of naming new species: they decided General Grimpoteuthis in English with “Emperor Dumbo”. Background: This animal was found on a ridge not far from Japan. The summit is named after the Japanese emperor. Digital copy of living things The combination of non-destructive methods created a vivid digital copy of the animal. If you are interested, you can download it from the online database “MorphoBank” for further research and learning. The preserved octopus itself is archived at the Humboldt Museum in Berlin, Germany. “There, we can analyze more modern research methods and new questions, for example, 100 years later,” explains Ziegler. “Our non-destructive approach can set a precedent, especially for rare and valuable animals,” said Bonn-based evolutionary biologist.

