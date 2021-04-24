COVID-19 returns to Rankin Inlet on a plane from Iqaluit





The two men who boarded Canadian North Flight 239 on Friday were in “close contact” with the patient during the outbreak, the Ministry of Health said.

Rankin Inlet has become the third Nunavut community with active COVID-19 cases. The regional health department announced on Saturday after two were confirmed in the villages of the Kibarik region. With two new cases, the number of people in areas with respiratory illness will be 41. As of Saturday, there were 35 active cases in Iqaluit, 4 in Kingite, and 2 in Rankin Inlet. The Rankin Inlet case is “directly related” to the outbreak of Iqaluit, the Ministry of Health said in a news release. The virus was transmitted in Iqaluit, but was confirmed at Rankin Inlet. On Saturday, the Nunavut Territory Government issued a “Potential COVID-19 Exposure” notice for passengers on Canadian North Airlines flight 239 on Friday. The flight departed Iqaluit at 5:50 pm to Rankin Inlet, connecting to Yellowknife and Edmonton. “Individuals were identified as close contacts with COVID-19-positive cases only after the flight departed from Iqaluit. Fortunately, shortly after arriving at Rankin Inlet, they were discovered and tested by public health staff. Was and quarantined, “says Dr. Patterson. The Ministry of Health does not say whether people are men or women, nor how old they are. According to a government news release, they are in a “supported isolation” state and are on track. Current public health orders require travelers from Iqaluit to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival at their destination. This is the second time Rankin Inlet has faced COVID-19. It was one of four settlements where the virus was detected in late 2020, along with Sanikiluaq, Whale Cove and Arviat. Most of those settlements had no COVID by January, but the outbreak of arviat continued until March. Arviat officially celebrated being COVID-free at the vehicle parade earlier this week. Iqaluit reported the first-ever incident on April 14. A few days later, on April 19, the first two incidents were confirmed in Kingate in the village. On Saturday, Prime Minister Joe Savikataak reiterated his plea to Nunavummiut to follow public health measures aimed at preventing the spread of potentially deadly illnesses. They include wearing a mask, washing hands, keeping a physical distance, and getting vaccinated. “Don’t miss a chance. Take responsibility and play your part in keeping our community safe,” said Savikataak.

