Vaccine means that Hungarian restaurants are open to outdoor services





On Saturday, April 24, 2021, a couple sits on the outdoor terrace of a bar in Budapest, Hungary. The Hungarians were in good condition for the first time in almost six months on Saturday, when the country’s capital was filled with outdoor terraces of restaurants and bars. The latest opening round of the country that was hit hardest by the pandemic. (AP Photo / Laszlo Balogh)

Hungarians enjoyed life on Saturday before the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants and bars served customers directly for the first time in nearly six months, and COVID-19 hit the country’s latest opening. Dominika Arapi, 31, got up early and took her little son to one of his favorite cafes in central Budapest. Drinking lemonade in the spring sun, she said the experience was “released.” “Many of us have been frustrated for a long time, wondering,’Will this be our rest of our lives?’ Now everyone seems to have regained their lives.” Told. Other bars and restaurants in the capital filled the terrace with enthusiastic customers after Hungary reported on Friday that 3.5 million people in the country, or about 35% of the population, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the benchmark that the government had. Set to further relax the restrictions. Prior to Saturday, after November, food stores were limited to takeaway and delivery services. They are not yet allowed to let people sit indoors. Arapi, who works at the restaurant, said the pandemic closure had an economic as well as emotional impact on her. “Relationships have changed,” she said. “It’s not stimulating. After a while, I’m really disappointed that I can only meet the same people every day and only talk about the same things. When will this end?” Men celebrate the reopening of the bar in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Hungarians tasted normal for the first time in almost six months on Saturday as the outdoor terraces of restaurants and bars filled the country’s capital and marked the latest round. The number of openings in the country that was hit hardest by the pandemic. (AP Photo / Laszlo Balogh)



The Hungarian government is linking its resumption strategy to immunization rates in the country currently the second highest in the European Union. However, according to Johns Hopkins University, Hungary has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per million people in the world for over a month. In a radio interview on Friday, Prime Minister Victor Oban said that holders of an “immunity certificate” certifying vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 are theaters, cinemas, gyms, pools, libraries and other entertainment venues. The outdoor restaurant BPBARbq along the lush green area of ​​the Danube in the northern suburbs of Budapest occupied all the tables on Saturday.The owner, Roland Urban, said he was able to serve his customers. restaurant Will survive. “Everything was very uncertain … no one knew how long it would last or what would happen,” Urban said. “I can really say that this is one of the happiest days of my life.” Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission. Quote: Vaccine is an outdoor service (April 24, 2021) acquired from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-vaccines-hungary-restaurants-outdoor.html on April 24, 2021. Means a Hungarian restaurant that is doing. This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

