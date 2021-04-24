COVID-19: Israel Discovers Possible Linkage Between Vaccine and Cases Of Myocarditis





About 1 in 100,000 received Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Suffering from myocarditis (myocarditis inflammation)-A preliminary report was found edited by a committee of experts tasked by the Ministry of Health to monitor the side effects of vaccination, Channel 12 reports on Friday. Did. Check the relationship between the vaccine and the phenomenon. The leaked document showed that most cases were reported among young men aged 18-30 years. In Israel, a total of 62 cases of myocarditis have occurred before and after vaccination, 56 of which have occurred after the second vaccination. About 55 cases occurred in men. Without treatment, myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrhythmias and death. In most cases, the patient was discharged in good condition. However, two people, a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, died. They reportedly did not have an existing condition, but further investigation was needed to confirm the diagnosis. Doctors emphasized that further research is needed to confirm the link between vaccines and heart problems, but according to Channel 12, they “probably” said it in their report. Stated. “These findings were presented to Pfizer, who said they have not detected similar findings in other parts of the world at this time and will investigate the phenomenon more deeply … A So far in other countries as well. A possible reason for the lack of findings may be related to the low vaccination rate of young people, as the majority of cases occurred in men under the age of 30, “the study said. I am. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} The researcher wrote: “At this stage, preliminary findings that need further confirmation show more impressions than expected, especially at ages up to 30. A more advanced report on this subject will be produced.” Vaccination. Later, I have the impression that the incidence of this phenomenon is increasing on a scale of 1: 20,000, especially for young men, “they added. “The development of myocarditis may be related to vaccination, especially the second vaccination.” The findings were with Chezy Levy, director of the Ministry of Health, and the US Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer“The Ministry of Health has set up a dedicated committee for expert monitoring and is making great efforts to monitor events that occur near vaccination,” the ministry said in response to a report by Channel 12. I did. The ministry emphasized that four detailed reports on the side effects of the vaccine have been published. “The quoted report does not reliably show an increase in vaccine mortality. Is there any certainty that myocarditis has increased compared to the same period last year?” “This is an important report currently under discussion among health ministry experts, and the results and reports will be published in the same way as the reports already published.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos