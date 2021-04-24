Studies that falsely claim that masks are harmful are not from Stanford University

Claim: Studies related to Stanford University have shown that masks are harmful and ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

After the journal published an article from an author allegedly affiliated with Stanford University, condemned claims about the dangers of masks and their effectiveness in preventing the spread of COVID-19 have re-emerged.

Although Stanford University has denied its current relationship with the author, the article raises the claim that face masks are ineffective in reducing viral infections and causing harmful oxygen deficiency.

the study, “Face Masks in the COVID-19 Era: Health Hypothesis” was published in the January issue of the journal Medical Hypotheses, but became a hot topic on social media in early April. It has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter.

Ohio State Assembly Member Refer to it at the Commission’s hearing and Republican candidate for the Ohio Senate Shared on his Twitter account April 19th.

Several websites that wrote about the article updated their story after Stanford pointed out that the author was not affiliated with the university. As of April 23, the far right website The Gateway Pundit’s Posted on April 19 Still returned it to Stanford.

“Stanford University study: Face masks are ineffective in stopping COVID-19 infections and can actually lead to poor health and premature death,” the Gateway Pundit headline read.

Gateway Pundit did not respond to the request for comment.

Stanford denies research

The author of the article, Baruch Vainshelboim, is listed as part of the Cardiology Division of the Stanford University Veterans Palo Alto Healthcare System.

But according to the university, he has nothing to do with Stanford University. In a prepared statement, Stanford University School of Medicine spokeswoman Julie Glacius said Stanford favored the use of face masks to control the spread of COVID-19.

“This study is not a’Stanford study’,” she said. “The author’s affiliation was inaccurately attributed to Stanford, so I requested a correction.”

Vainshelboim had nothing to do with Stanford University since 2016, “at the end of his one-year term as a visiting scholar on issues unrelated to this treatise.” She did not provide additional details about Vineshell Boyme’s era as a visiting scholar.

LinkedIn account Vainshelboim cites his profession as a clinical exercise physiologist. He did not respond to requests for comment.

The article was published in the journal Medical Hypotheses. The publisher says The purpose is to “publish an interesting theoretical treatise.”Surgical oncologist David Gorsky, who writes about medical false alarms, told The Associated Press in a journal “Boundary science and hypothesis” is open to the public.

He said the medical hypothesis looks like a repository of “ideas out there” Tara Kirk sale, Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University and Senior Associate at Johns Hopkins Health Security Center.

“There must be a place in the scientific community to dispute,” said Sell, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Health Security magazine. Leading author of the report on the fight against false information about COVID-19.. “The problem is that the conservative media seems to see this as a study that states and proves this finding. It’s not what this is.”

Are masks dangerous and ineffective?

Vainshelboim’s research claims The effectiveness of face masks is “lacking”, citing the physiological adverse effects of oxygen deficiency.

“The physical properties of medical and non-medical face masks suggest that face masks are ineffective in blocking viral particles,” he writes in a study.

Experts do not agree.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Keep in mind that a cloth mask may not protect the wearer, but it can prevent the person wearing it from spreading the virus to others.

“Cloth masks not only effectively block most large droplets, but also the exhalation of fine droplets and particles (also known as aerosols),” he said. CDC science briefs on masks.

In one of the dozens of studies cited by the CDCTwo sick hair stylists interacted with 139 clients for an average of 15 minutes each in 8 days. None of the 67 clients subsequently interviewed and tested were infected.

Both the stylist and the client wore masks.

Experts wiped out The theory that small virus particles can invade the N95 filter, Note that the virus attaches to water droplets and aerosols that are too large to pass through these filters.

Studies also show that mask obligations are effective By mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Allegations of oxygen deficiency and other adverse health effects of wearing a mask have also been made.

“Masks can block particles such as respiratory droplets and aerosols that may contain coronavirus, but not gases such as oxygen and carbon dioxide,” said a professor of civil engineering at Virginia Tech. Lindsaymer said. I told USA Today earlier.

Our decision: wrong

The claim that studies related to Stanford University have shown that masks are harmful and ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 is false. Stanford University said the author of the article is not affiliated with the university. This article advances the theory of mask use uncovered by experts and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

