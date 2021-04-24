Oregon Coronavirus: 830 New Cases, 8 Deaths as Hospitalization Near Cutoff for “Extreme Risk” Limitation





Oregon Coronavirus The outlook remains bleak, with 830 new cases and 8 new deaths reported on Saturday, with more inpatients reported than the state has seen since late January. The Oregonian Coronavirus: Live Data, Statistics, Maps The increase in the number of cases is not surprising, and the warnings of the results are increasing in parallel with the ever-increasing number of cases and hospitalizations. Total of new cases on Friday 1,020 was the highest recorded in more than 3 months. Hospitalization is one of the main measures Used by Governor Kate Brown To decide whether to close indoor dining in a county that has been hit particularly hard. A total of 295 coronavirus patients occupying hospital beds on Saturday are five below Brown’s cutoff to move what appears to be 12 counties into the “extreme risk” category. vaccine: Oregon reported 53,765 newly administered doses, including 29,160 on Friday and the rest from the previous day. Oregons continued to take an average of about 35,000 doses a day last week. If there are new cases by county: Baker (6), Benton (12), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (8), Curry (7), Deschutes (82), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Clackamas (38), Lake (1), Lane (70), Lincoln (6), Lynn (34) , Malheur (1), Marion (65), Multnomah (130), Polk (10), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (117) And Yamhill (24). Who died: The 2,477th Oregon-related death associated with the coronavirus was a 69-year-old man in Clackamas County who was positive on March 22 and died at the Portland Adventist Medical Center on March 27. The 2,478th death in Oregon is a 61-year-old Coos County man who died at Bay Area Hospital on April 22, testing positive on April 16. The 2479th death in Oregon was a 75-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on 22 October and died at home on 23 November. The 2,480th death in Oregon was a 68-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on March 21 and died at home on March 26. The 2,481st death in Oregon was a 91-year-old man in Marion County who was positive on September 4 and died at home on March 5. The 2482th death in Oregon was a 91-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died positive on November 23 and at home on March 2. The 2483th death in Oregon was a 71-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 10 and died at home on March 7. The 2484th death in Oregon is a 46-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17, after his death, and died at home on December 14. Each person had an underlying health condition, or state officials worked to determine if the person had an underlying medical condition. Hospitalization: 295 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 19 from Friday. This includes 66 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 2 from Friday. Since it started: Oregon reports that 179,930 people have been confirmed or estimated to be infected and 2,484 have died. This is the lowest per capita number in the United States. To date, the state has reported 2,765,229 vaccinations, with 1,144,023 people fully vaccinated and 565,161 partially vaccinated. For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/ -Fedor Emelianenko 503-294-7674; [email protected]

