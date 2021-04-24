Hospitals in South Florida are accepting more COVID-19 patients as the variant spreads.National

Fort Lauderdale, Florida — Florida hospitals are once again full of COVID-19 patients, and doctors fear that coronavirus variants may be behind the rise.
Despite the fact that a quarter of Floridians have been completely vaccinated and 2 million have already been infected with COVID, the number of patients hospitalized for this disease has increased over the course of a month.
Five “variations of concern” have spread in Florida, with 5,177 cases identified and on the rise. Broward County has the largest number of variants in the state, with over 1,200. It also has the highest number of hospitalized patients with this variant, 35 out of 126 in the state.
Mutants are expected to circulate in much larger quantities, as less than half of 1% of cases have been studied for mutations. But one trend is already clear. Most cases of the identified variants are people between the ages of 25 and 44, but most hospitalizations for people with the variants are over 55 years of age.
During the weeks of March, workers in a South Florida hospital were breathtaking and thought the state was heading in the right direction. But in April the situation changed again. As of Friday morning, approximately 3,500 people in Florida were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 16% from April 1. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County lead the state with COVID-19 hospitalizations, reporting a 12% increase from April. 1.1.
Hospital leaders say the combination of reasons may facilitate hospitalization for the new COVID-19, which contains a variant of the coronavirus.
Dr. Thomas Macaruso, Chief Medical Officer of the Memorial Healthcare System, which operates five hospitals in South Broward, said some variants are more contagious and not enough young people have been vaccinated. , I see that the number of hospitalizations continues to increase.
“We are preparing this to continue for some time,” he said. “I just reopened the closed ICU.”
“Our COVID census has never dropped to the point where we can breathe,” Macaluso said.
Broward Health has seen a recent increase in patients admitted to the COVID ward, a group younger than 2020. They arrive primarily with fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Joshua D, Chief Medical Officer of Broward Health Medical Center. Dr. Lenchus said that more contagious variants may be behind the increase in hospitalizations as they spread to the group 25-44 years, which is the least likely and most likely group to be vaccinated. Said. Infect.
“It’s too early to tell if a mutation leads to a more serious illness,” he said.
According to Renchas, COVID-19 patients are now younger and better at fighting illness, so fewer patients require intensive care than the older people who dominated the initial surge.
“It’s definitely related to the fact that it did a great job of immunizing people over the age of 65,” he said.
In late December, when only a small proportion of Florida residents were vaccinated, 22% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Florida hospitals. As of April 20, 12% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the latest White House coronavirus report.
Dr. Zoran Bursac, as a biostatistician at Florida International University, is tracking COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Florida. Bursac said the hospital will address COVID-19 for at least the rest of the year if the variant continues to spread rapidly among young adults.
“The number of cases is so large that hospitalization occurs even at a young age, and severe cases arrive in the ICU and require ventilation,” he said.
Renchas said how long Broward Health’s COVID-19 ward will remain active depends on whether a sufficient number of young Floridians are vaccinated.
“The sooner you vaccinate, the less likely you are to replicate and mutate the virus, and the less you worry about other variants,” he said.
(Data specialist Adelaide Chen contributed to this report.)
