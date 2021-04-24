Orange County sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalization





Santa Ana, CA-Orange County reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths on Saturday, but the number of COVID cases at the county hospital increased by 14 from Friday’s total.

According to the Orange County Healthcare Agency, hospitals with coronavirus currently have 114 county residents, 22 of whom are in the intensive care unit, more than the 15 ICU patients reported on Friday. Saturday numbers have resulted in a total of 253,425 cases and 4,924 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The county has 30.4% of ICU beds and 74% of ventilators. Another 9,672 tests were reported on Saturday for a total of 3,600,087.

County officials were optimistic on Friday, when the total number of hospitalizations fell to 100. “That’s great,” said Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, about hospitalization rates. “It really gives me hope. It really is.”

As another sign that the situation is improving, Kim recommends at a meeting on Tuesday that it is time to give up the authority to sign an emergency contract to Orange County’s supervisory board without board approval. Said. “There is really no reason to delegate authority anymore, so I asked the board to end it,” Kim said. “Currently, it is a stable operation and the necessary contracts are being fulfilled.”

“It’s a great responsibility to spend taxpayer funds, but there must be a public view of that type of transaction,” Kim said. Further increasing COVID-19 spending transparency and board approval is “the right thing to do,” he said. Andrew Do, chairman of Orange County’s supervisory board, said he no longer had to have the CEO process the coronavirus contract at the same speed as last year. Mr Do said he needed emergency power to make the county “agile” as much as he needed “in a situation that changes almost every day.” “If you have to wait two weeks for each board, or if you have to call a special meeting every week, you can’t get things done, but now you know the flow. You know the staffing you need, Things are built into the system. Predictable patterns. “ As another sign of a return to normal, the county will soon close Disneyland’s vaccine distribution site, which is scheduled to reopen on April 30. “In many ways, it’s a positive sign,” Do said. “Disneyland is back in business. It’s a good sign for the economy and the well-being of our economy.” Appointments at Disnyeland will be transferred to the Anaheim Convention Center. Kim said the county could provide vaccinations to persons with disabilities at Orange County Fairgrounds and Soka University. The hosting of the vaccine site by Disneyland has shown that “communities can come together to provide all the capabilities they had to support a common cause for defeating this virus in this pandemic. “. Tuesday regulators will also consider spending $ 30 million from the latest federal bailout package to subsidize local SMEs and nonprofits affected by the pandemic, Kim said. It’s a schedule. According to Kim, some of the money will also be used for food aid to the poor. So far, there have been 2,228,775 vaccinations in the county, Kim said. Providence, a national non-profit healthcare provider, has partnered with Orange County-based healthcare technology company Edwards Life Sciences and cities in Irvine, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, and Tustin to provide two mass vaccination clinics. Was opened. One will open on Wednesday at the Edwards Life Sciences office on 3009 Daimler Street in Santa Ana, and the other will open on Monday as a drive-through clinic in Orange County Great Park, Irvine. The daily case rate of coronavirus continues to decline, but it is not enough for Orange County to move to the least restrictive yellow layer of the state blueprint for a safer economy. According to figures released on Tuesday, the county’s weekly average of adjusted daily case rates per 100,000 inhabitants improved from 3 to 2.8 last Tuesday. The overall positive rate improved from 1.6% to 1.4%. The county health inequal quartile, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in underprivileged communities, has increased from 1.8% to 1.7%. The county’s positive rate is subject to the least restrictive yellow layer of the state system, but the number of cases is still in the orange layer. To graduate to the yellow layer, the case rate per 100,000 population must be less than 2. — City News Service

