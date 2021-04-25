Children lagging behind routine immunization, county health officials say





April 24, 2021 County public health officials urged parents on Friday to ensure that their children were vaccinated regularly, noting that the number of young people receiving their shots during the COVID-19 pandemic decreased. Did.

The call for vaccination in childhood is National Infant Vaccination Week, Starts on Saturday. When calling, the county found that the number of children receiving regular vaccines had declined shortly after the United States declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued last year. I quoted the report of. A pandemic when the family was mainly at home.

Although many vaccine-preventable illnesses are rare, county health officials say that cases of mumps, measles, and whooping cough can and do occur in San Diego County. “Vaccines help prevent the outbreak of illness. Parents need to make sure their children have all the recommended vaccines to protect them,” said a county public health official. One Dr. Wilma Uten said. “Vaccinations and seeing a doctor are essential to keeping children healthy.”

In addition to vaccination of infants, parents are encouraged to give additional vaccinations to children aged 4 to 6 years with diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella and polio. Preteens and teens also need Tdap booster shots to protect against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough. Vaccines are available from regular health care providers, but those who do not have health insurance can get the vaccine free of charge at the county health center. Local retail pharmacies also offer vaccinations for a fee.

