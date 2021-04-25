Vaccination rates still far outpace Utah’s new COVID-19 infection





An additional 472 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday in Utah. Authorities said the number of new cases has leveled off again since mid-January, after a previous decline. Since the first case was detected in Utah in March 2020, there have been a total of 395,150 known infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The state has tested more than 2.5 million people since Friday, including 6,260. Daily COVID-19 Report from Utah Health Department.. State reports indicate that 2,031,780 vaccines have been administered, including 1,251,115, 39% of Utah who received a single vaccination and 866,873 who were fully vaccinated (27% of the population). I am. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of vaccines given daily in Utah has declined slightly since early April, but is increasing at a much faster rate than infections are detected. State-wide health authorities are discussing ways to get more people involved in mass vaccination to achieve herd immunity and prevent further spread of more deadly variants of the virus. Not all cases of COVID-19 are scanned for the presence of a mutant virus, but the Utah Department of Health has announced that 516 of B.1.1.7, the first variant of COVID-19 identified in the United Kingdom. The case was identified. About 12 cases of Brazilian variants. It is just one of the variants identified in South Africa. The 7-day rolling average for the positive COVID-19 test is currently 378 per day, higher than Friday’s 369 report, but lower than the 394 average reported a week ago. The 7-day rolling average of positive rates for the COVID-19 test in Utah is 2.9% if all results are included, which is the method the state uses to determine the county’s infection level. , 5.9% if multiple individual tests are excluded. It’s also less than last week’s report of 3.8% and 7.6%. Utah currently has 152 hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 12 from last Saturday’s report. Of the hospitalized people, 63 are being treated in intensive care units throughout the state. The Ministry of Health also reported one new death from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the death toll from the disease to 2,180. The most recent death was a man in Salt Lake County between the ages of 45 and 64 who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

