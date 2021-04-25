In Mexico, Remembrance Bears helps families of COVID-19 victims :: WRAL.com





— The human and psychological damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic hit Mexico City fashion designer Irma de la Parra in January, killing a longtime friend of COVID-19. Mexican hospitals usually do not allow families to visit dying relatives due to the crowded wards, lack of personal protective equipment, and fear of spreading the infection. .. After her experience, she learned of many families who couldn’t say the last word or give the last hug to friends and relatives. So she decided to create a way for them to give infinite hugs. “We knew him (her and her husband’s friend) from an early age, so we were overwhelmed by sadness. He was a very good person,” Delapara died on January 10. He talked about the 53-year-old Martin Elizarde. Why couldn’t any of us, even his family, see him again? “ When the idea for Remembrance Bears was born. Delapara has long been involved in the production of day care center uniforms and has the necessary skills and equipment. She decided to make a teddy bear from the clothes of the victims of COVID-19. That way, the family can have some tactile sensation to remember those who have never received the last hug. The bear is “so that we can have something to remember these people that our relatives went to.” Relatives send the clothing they often wore before the victim became ill, and Delapara carefully cuts and stuffs the outer “skin” pattern of the teddy bear. She now estimates that she has made about 300 Remembrance Bears. Each bear has to be hand-sewn and stuffed, which is difficult as it takes about 3 days to complete. Some of the clothes sent by relatives are so worn that the bear must be lined to prevent the delapara from bursting. She said she wouldn’t actually make a profit on the bear and would charge about $ 10 per person. “Oh, people are very happy when we deliver bears,” said Delapara. “They take them so lovingly that I think it’s a way to heal their pain a bit.” Losing most of her income early in the pandemic, Delapara changed as day care workers and other customers who were buying clothes and uniforms from her stopped coming in. “The first experience of a pandemic was an economic impact, because many people who got sick didn’t know yet,” she said. “But over time, we noticed how many people around us were sick.” More about this

