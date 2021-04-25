Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 1,127 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths





Indianapolis-Indiana Public Health Authorities announced 1,127 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Friday. Overall, 12,861 Indiana residents have died of COVID-19, and 713,959 have been infected with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Health officials say the state’s most recently recorded 7-day positive COVID-19 test rate is 4.9%. Health officials say more than 9.6 million tests have been performed. Indiana Resumes Johnson and Johnson Immunization One of the sites offering J and J vaccines is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Mass Vaccination Clinic. It runs daily until Friday, April 30th. The Indiana Department of Health is urging vaccination sites to begin allowing some carry-on appointments within the next few days. Indiana Bill Approves Government Vaccine Passport Ban The state or local government of Indiana is prohibited from issuing or requesting a COVID-19 vaccine passport under a bill approved by a state legislature. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Senate voted by a wide margin on Thursday to approve a wide range of bills, including a ban. Vaccine passports used or developed in other countries are usually mobile phone apps with a code that checks if someone has been vaccinated with COVID-19. The bill does not impose restrictions on private sectors. This allows government agencies to keep records of vaccinations for public health administration. The bill is currently being sent to Governor Eric Holcomb for consideration. WLS-TV contributed to this report.

