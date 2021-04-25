Disturbing predictions of a country attacked by Covid

Leading virologists say India is still two weeks away Its second wave Covid-19 peakIn modeling, showing that a country can reach up to 500,000 infections a day.

Shahid Jameel, Director of Biological Sciences, Ashoka University I told the British newspaper The Sunday Times India’s “best scenario” in the second wave was to “learn some lessons to prevent the third wave.”

In India, a country of about 1.3 billion people, a second rampant wave has settled, with one coronavirus death in Delhi almost every four minutes.

Funeral cremation of a Covid-19 patient who died in New Delhi, India.Source: Getty Images

The state’s Ministry of Health said it broke the world record for the third consecutive day on Saturday, increasing the number of cases by 346,786 and reaching a total of 16.6 million infections.

In this regard, there have been 29,658 infections in Australia since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Coronavirus deaths in India increased by 2,624 to a total of 189,544, according to Saturday figures.

Dr. Jameel said the current wave peaks in two weeks, and “some virus models” suggest that India faces up to 500,000 avalanches a day.

He said health care workers told him how they were fighting to prevent more deaths in the ward.

“Some public hospitals have two, and in some cases three, patients in one bed,” said Dr. Jameel.

“I have never seen anything like this”

Patients infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus can be seen wearing an oxygen mask. Source: Anindito Mukherjee / Getty Images

“Double mutant” Covid strain may be responsible for the latest outbreak

An overwhelming hospital in India begged for oxygen supply on Saturday as the country’s coronavirus infection surged in what the Delhi High Court called the “tsunami.”

According to health experts, India was happy with the winter and new cases appeared to occur and be controlled in about 10,000 people a day.

The new surge in India in cases is believed to have been caused by a new mutant, B.1.617, called the “double mutant”. Bloomberg reported..

This variant is named after two important mutations that also appeared in the other two strains of Covid-19. According to NPR..

Incidents are skyrocketing in India at an alarming rate. Source: Worldometers

India is facing a crisis of oxygen deficiency as the health care system approaches collapse, and Covid-19 patients in hospitals are suffocating.

The government has stepped up efforts to supply medical oxygen to hospitals using special oxygen express trains, air force planes and trucks to transport tankers, and has taken steps to exempt significant oxygen supplies from tariffs. ..

However, the crisis in a country of nearly 1.4 billion people was only exacerbated by overburdened hospitals closing hospitals and running out of beds and oxygen supplies.

“All hospitals are deficient in (oxygen). Dr. Sudhanshu Bankata, Secretary-General of Batra Hospital, a major hospital in the capital, told the New Delhi TV channel.

The disastrous footage aired on the BBC shows the reality faced by doctors at the forefront of the Indian pandemic.

Staff at one hospital can be seen climbing a stretcher desperately performing CPR on an important Covid-19 patient. Unfortunately he couldn’t be saved.

At this particular coronavirus hospital, oxygen remained for only one hour.

Deepti Gurdasani, Senior Epidemiology Lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, could have prevented what was happening in India by describing it as “absolutely tragic and horrifying.”

“The pandemic is expanding rapidly, hitting parts of India (Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, etc.) earlier than others, but is now exponentially increasing in all parts of India. India has a population of over 300,000 * reported * cases and> 2000 * reported * deaths in 24 hours, “she wrote in a series of tweets. I wondered why the government did not act to prevent the crisis.

“Deaths and cases are significantly underreported. The positive rate in Delhi is 36% and many people do not have access to the test. Deaths are about 10 times underreported and the level of underreporting varies from place to place. Varies.

“To make matters worse, growth has not stopped. Cases are not yet flat. Stages of growth vary by region due to restrictions, but cases are still growing in most parts of India. Ineffective Or a short blockade has begun in some places. “

Authorities are facing growing criticism of what doctors said was a negligence in the face of foreseeable public health disasters.

