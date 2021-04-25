World Malaria Day: The disease is only prevalent in monsoons and other myths





Protozoan malaria disease , Sent by infected person Anopheles Six species of Plasmodium mosquitoes cause almost all malaria infections in humans.Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium falciparum in India malaria It is common. Most deaths are caused by Plasmodium falciparum, but occasionally, if not treated in a timely manner, Plasmodium falciparum can be the cause. Of all infectious diseases, malaria is the third largest murderer of children aged 1 month to 5 years. Malaria deaths in India have dropped significantly from about 29,500 in 2000 to about 7,700 in 2019. However, in Southeast Asia in 2019, India still accounts for 88% of malaria cases and 86% of malaria deaths. who.. Wise use of pesticides mosquito Vectors, rapid diagnosis, patient management, intermittent prophylactic treatment, chemical prevention of seasonal malaria, or chemicals to high-risk groups such as pregnant women, toddlers, travelers from non-endemic areas Prevention, and future development of vaccines, can lead to a zero mark on malaria. The disease is surrounded by a variety of myths and facts, including: Myth 1: Once you get malaria, you have immunity

Fact: Immunity to reinfection does not last long. Ultimately, exposure to sufficient strains provides protection from high levels of parasitemia and disease, but not infection. Myth 2: You are safe in an air-conditioned room

fact: It all depends on being bitten by mosquitoes Myth 3: Malaria is not deadly

fact: Deadly without timely diagnosis and treatment Myth 4: Children are most affected

fact: The risk is the same for everyone. Myth 5: Malaria does not spread in the dry season

fact: It can spread in the dry season, but is more common in the rainy season due to increased mosquito breeding and transmission. -Author is a consulting doctor at Global Hospital in Mumbai

Deep sleep, a diet rich in omega 3, and a stress-free mind: 5 ways to boost your body’s immunity For you healthy It may sound flashy, but the idea of ​​boosting immunity has proven difficult to realize in practice. For years, researchers around the world have struggled to figure out the exact formula to achieve a good immune system. Until you know your prescription, it’s a good idea to adopt a healthy lifestyle to boost your immune system and keep your body intact and healthy. In addition to other factors, changing a healthy lifestyle in terms of diet, exercise, and stress management can greatly help the immune system get the boost it needs. On International Immunology Day, Chennai-based clinical nutritionist, breastfeeding consultant and diabetes educator Ramya Ramachandran will give you five tips to give your life a healthy spin. Choose a balanced diet A balanced diet with the right amount of nutrients is amazing in boosting a person’s immunity and keeping you away from illness. Ginger, garlic, star anise, omega 3 fat, and flax are foods with antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. These can be included in your daily diet. It is also important to focus on micronutrients that have a significant impact on health. Instead, you can see a home fortress to add the required amount of micronutrients to your diet. This method makes daily convenient use of over-the-counter products to prevent undernourishment. The power mix of rice and flour available on the market is one such example of food fortification that enhances the value of micronutrients in home cooking. Quit smoking This is one of the basic requirements. Smoking is a major “NO” to the overall health of the body as it adversely affects both adaptive and innate immunity. It slowly kills the natural effectiveness of the immune system’s defenses. If you are a regular smoker, it is advisable to quit it as soon as possible. Alternatives such as nicotine patches can also be adopted. Nicotine patches help you quit smoking and are relatively harmless. Rest your mind and soul in meditation Chronic stress causes the release of the hormone cortisol, which can ruin the body’s overall immune response. Meditation can be very helpful in reducing stress. Different mobile-based apps can be peaceful and attentive throughout the day with different features. Other healthy strategies for dealing with stress may include yoga and pranayama. Sleep soundly Most of us underestimate the power and importance of proper sound and refreshing sleep. Lack of proper sleep can activate an inflammatory immune response, reduce responsiveness to the vaccine, and lead to the release of excess stress hormones. It ultimately weakens the immune system. A minimum of 7-8 hours of regular sleep is required to maintain a healthy circadian rhythm and help the body’s T cells (also known as immune cells) kill pathogens. A good night’s sleep can also help burn calories.

