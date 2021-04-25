According to the CSIR survey, smokers and vegetarians have “low” seroprevalence.





smoker Although vegetarians have been found to have lower seroprevalence, vegetarians with blood group “O” may be less susceptible to the coronavirus. Research By a leading research institute. The· Pan-india Serum survey conducted by the Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR), I studied the existence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, The virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and their ability to neutralize potential risk factors for infection. The· ResearchConducted by a team of 140 doctors and scientists, evaluated 10,427 adults and their families working in more than 40 CSIR laboratories and centers in urban and suburban areas. These people voluntarily participated in the study. Studies suggest that despite COVID-19 being a respiratory illness, smoking may serve as the first line of defense because it has a role in increasing mucus production. However, he warned that focused mechanism studies are needed to understand the effects of smoking and nicotine on coronavirus infections. “Smoking has serious health consequences and is known to be associated with multiple illnesses, especially given that the associations have not been proven to be causal, this observation is considered supportive. Should not be, “emphasized the paper.

It showed that fiber-rich vegetarian foods may have a role to play in providing immunity to COVID-19 due to its anti-inflammatory properties due to alteration of the gut microbiota. The study also found that people with a blood type of “O” may be less likely to get infected, and “B” and “AB” are at higher risk. He added that seroprevalence was highest for blood group “AB”, followed by type B, and blood group “O” was found to be associated with a lower positive rate. Shantanu Sengupta, one of the co-authors of this treatise, said the treatise was recently peer-reviewed. Previously, two studies from France and a similar report from Italy, China And New York reported lower COVID-19 infection rates among smokers. Study by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (((CDC) Surveyed more than 7,000 people in the United States who tested positive for COVID-19, with similar results. Interestingly, the study found that only 1.3% of survey participants were smokers, compared to the CDC’s report that 14% of all Americans smoke. Similarly, UCL (University of London) A scholar who examined 28 papers in the United Kingdom, China, France and the United States and found that the proportion of smokers in hospitalized patients was lower than expected. One of the studies shows that in the UK, smokers account for only 5% of COVID-19 patients, which is one-third of the national 14.4%. The other was found in France, which accounts for a quarter of the total population, 7.1% of the 32% of the total population. In China, studies show that only 3.8% of patients are smokers, even though more than half of the population smokes regularly. In another study by Zhang Jin-jin to understand the effect of smoking behavior on susceptibility to coronavirus, only 9 (6.4%) had a history of smoking, 7 of whom were past smokers.



