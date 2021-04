A man arrested on Mallorca for “intentionally infecting 22 people with Covid after coughing a colleague”

In Spain, a man was arrested for deliberately infecting Covid by coughing 22 people, including three babies. The 40-year-old is said to have roamed the workplace and gym in Manacor, Mallorca. “”Infects with coronavirus. “ 🔵 Check out the Coronavirus live blog for the latest updates 1 A man was arrested on Mallorca for deliberately infecting a colleague or a gym attendant with Covid (stock photo) Credit: Getty Spanish police said he had a fever of 40 degrees Celsius and was waiting for the results of the Covid test at the time. He reportedly took off his mask at work and coughed threatening to infect people. Spanish national police arrested the man after starting an investigation into the case at the end of January. More than 77,000 people have died from Covid in Spain, and 3,456,886 people have been infected so far. Police probe Mallorca detectives have begun investigating the outbreak of a fatal illness caused by someone hiding the infection. Police said a man working in a “famous” facility in Manacor came to work with symptoms. A worried colleague said he refused to go home, but took a test after work. The next day, I went back to work and went to the gym, but the temperature was over 40 degrees Celsius, so I was told to go home. While waiting for the test results, he is said to have coughed people saying he would infect them. Tragic discovery After a policeman called out, the man was found dead in a Scottish forest JAB’S A GOOD’N British in their thirties are offered the Covid vaccine “within a few days after 40 million jab transactions” “We got a child” Pregnant mother screams when a crossbow thug kills her partner and shoots her head River tragedy Friends mourn the 20-year-old “pure soul” who saved a woman from Thames and died Open season Scientists abandon all social distances in June to “regain our lives” Fore! Line of Duty Martin Compston enjoys a golf holiday with H He later tested positive for Covid, and five colleagues and three Jim patrons later tested positive. They transmitted the virus to a family, including three babies. A total of 22 people were infected with the coronavirus as a result of men’s actions, police said. A shocking video shows an Uber passenger stealing his phone after coughing a driver and telling him to wear a mask

